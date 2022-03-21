"You’re the GOAT" - Tom Brady has a fanboy moment interacting with cryptocurrency pioneer

Tom Brady has more passions in life than just being the most talented and successful quarterback in NFL history. In addition to being a seven-time Super Bowl champion, Brady is a big advocate for cryptocurrency.

Look no further for evidence than his profile picture on Twitter. His laser eyes symbolize the support of Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency.

On Saturday, Brady had a rare opportunity to geek out over someone recognizing him. Vitalik Buterin is arguably the most influential and renowned name in the cryptocurrency field.

Buterin mentioned Brady in a tweet after people told the programmer that he looked like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. Brady tweeted back at Buterin, saying he's a big fan while thanking him for his contributions to cryptocurrency.

Tom Brady @TomBrady

vitalik.eth @VitalikButerin
I didn't even know who Tom Brady is, had to ask people around me. My best guess was that he was the actor from Mission Impossible.

What's up Vitalik! You may not know me but just wanted to say I'm a big fan of yours. thank you for everything you've built in the world of crypto, otherwise @Autograph wouldn't have been possible. Hope I get to meet you some day you're the 🐐

Given Brady's celebrity status at this stage in his career, it's rare for him to be able to mark out over someone more prominent and renowned than him. Investing in cryptocurrency is just one of many outlets Tom Brady will have to keep himself busy when he decides to hang up his cleats for more than 40 days next time.

For now, cryptocurrency is a side hustle as he works towards his biggest goal in life: hoisting the Lombardi trophy for the eighth time in his career.

Tom Brady came out of retirement to further cement his legacy

Tom Brady in the 2022 NFC Divisional Playoffs

Tom Brady didn't need to come out of retirement, as his place in NFL history as the best quarterback of all time is a mountain away from being rivaled. Brady felt he could continue playing at a high level, and his competitive spirit brought him back much quicker than most anticipated.

The Buccaneers were ecstatic to hear the news, as Brady's announcement immediately paid dividends for the team.

Three of their most pivotal free agents re-signed with the team. The Buccaneers were swift in acquiring Shaq Mason to help protect Brady. They were also able to lure Russell Gage to the team, giving them a lethal trio of Gage, Chris Godwin, and Mike Evans.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



- Re-signed C Ryan Jensen

- Re-signed CB Carlton Davis

- Signed WR Russell Gage

- Traded for G Shaq Mason

- Extended WR Chris Godwin



Since Tom Brady came back to the #Bucs:
- Re-signed C Ryan Jensen
- Re-signed CB Carlton Davis
- Signed WR Russell Gage
- Traded for G Shaq Mason
- Extended WR Chris Godwin

Got their QB back... and their assistant GM.

The Bucs still have work to do. They need to address their lack of pass rushers and plug holes in at the running back and left guard positions. Having Brady back helps in recruiting players to fill those voids.

Brady has nothing left to prove but will look to end his career with another Super Bowl ring. With the Los Angeles Rams as his main competition in the NFC, he has a favorable road ahead.

