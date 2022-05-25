WATCH: Tom Brady shares epic drone footage of sinking hole in one ahead of The Match

Most agree that to say Tom Brady is good at football is an understatement. Now the quarterback is beginning to find his groove in another sport. This week, the quarterback was out on the course and managed to film himself accomplishing something most golfers never do.

While recording his shots, the quarterback managed to sink a hole in one and get his live reaction on tape. In the roughly 35-second clip, the quarterback lines up his shot on what is likely a Par 3 and hits the ball. Someone in the background appears to know the shot will make it before the quarterback, declaring, "It's in the hole!"

However, once Brady sees the ball drop in the cup, he instantly jumps in the air and jogs around, pumping his fists.

Tom Brady in recent years

The last few years have been remarkably full of highlights in the quarterback's life, and the hole in one adds another to the list. At the end of the 2019 season, after the New England Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans, many thought it was the end for Tom Brady.

Tom Brady @TomBrady Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table… Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table… https://t.co/uloP04RjHX

While it was the end for the quarterback in New England, it was merely the beginning of his post-Patriots career. In 2020, Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Some thought he was in for a Brett Favre-esque conclusion in which he would put together potentially one last good regular season before calling it quits.

However, the quarterback beat those expectations, delivering a Super Bowl to the city of Tampa Bay in his first year with the team. He threw for 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his first year with the team. Some thought it was only the beginning and that the first several games were a learning period as the quarterback came to grips with Bruce Arians' system.

Despite not winning another Super Bowl, the quarterback beat his totals from 2020. In 2021, he threw for 5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Since the conclusion of 2021, Brady has retired, come back, signed a ten-year contract with FOX, and now sunk a hole in one.

With each subsequent year getting more jam-packed with Brady's accomplishments, one can only wonder what the No. 12 will achieve next. With training camp beginning at the end of July, the quarterback still has roughly two months to squeeze in more offseason accomplishments. What will he attempt next?

