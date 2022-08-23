WATCH: Tom Brady shows no signs of slowing down throwing dimes upon return to Buccaneers' practice facility following mysterious hiatus

Tom Brady took a highly-publicized week-and-a-half break from Buccaneers training camp but is now back to lead Tampa Bay to its third straight season atop the NFC South.

With an 11-day vacation out of the way, Brady returned to Bucs camp throwing dimes. He took a sabbatical from the team in order to strike a more suitable 'work-life balance.'

It was previously thought that Brady left camp in order to tend to a family emergency. NFL Network's Ian Rappoport has confirmed to “The Pat McAfee Show" that everything was fine:

“To my knowledge, it is not a medical emergency related to him or I believe anyone close to him. I was told everything is OK. The best description I got about this is that it’s important to find a work-life balance.”

Brady had proclaimed on his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!" this past January, that his family is increasingly in need of his presence as a husband and a father:

“My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there, and she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad."

"I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, because they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months — to do what I need to do and I said this a few years ago. It’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always about what I want. It’s about what we want as a family."

Tom Brady almost ended up on the Raiders back in 2020

Tampa Bay won the Tom Brady sweepstakes and, most certainly not coincidentally, proceeded to win Super Bowl LV. He almost never ended up in the 'Sunshine State' though, having nearly signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

Dana White appeared on 'Gronkcast' and said something that raised eyebrows across the league. White admitted he had deals in place for both Brady and Rob Gronkowski to head to the 'Sin City.

Perhaps replacing Derek Carr could have made the Raiders what the Bucs have become. However, Tom Brady surely doesn't regret his choice with the way things have unfolded down in Tampa over the past two years.

