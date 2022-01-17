WATCH: "Credit to them then" - Dak Prescott fully backs Cowboys fans for throwing trash at NFL officials

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke to the media after his team lost to the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 23-17 in yesterday's NFC Wild Card matchup. At the conclusion of the game, the fans at AT&T Stadium threw trash at the officials as they were exiting the field.

Dak said this after the game regarding the actions of the fans throwing trash at officials:

"Credit to them then. The fans felt the same way as us. I guess that’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast. I think everybody is upset with the way this thing played out."

Prescott didn't appear to believe it was an issue once learning the trash was targeted at the officials, not the Dallas players.

His comments come as Dallas had two interactions with officials in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys converted on a fake punt early on in the fourth quarter with a 16-yard pass from punter Bryan Anger to defensive back C.J. Goodwin.

Dallas left their punting unit out with 16 seconds left on the play clock when they chose to put in their offensive unit. Officials stopped Dallas from snapping the ball until San Francisco had time to make substitutions.

When the official ultimately stepped out of the way, the play clock hit zero and Dallas was given a delay of game penalty.

The last interaction came with 14 seconds remaining as Prescott ran a quarterback draw up the middle for a 17-yard gain. Dallas had no timeouts remaining to stop the clock and it was still running.

The team rushed up to the 24-yard line, where Dak was ruled down and lined up to spike the ball.

Dak gave the ball to center Tyler Biadasz, who attempted to snap it fast, instead of handing the ball to the umpire. It delayed the official from spotting the ball.

The umpire forced his way up to the line, took the ball and marked it for the snap. Yet when Biadasz snapped it to Prescott to spike it, the clock had no time left on it, ending the game.

The Cowboys were hurt by penalties in loss to 49ers

While there were some controversial moments, Dallas had 14 penalties in the game, which is tied for the second-most in a playoff game in NFL history. The most belongs to the Los Angeles Raiders, who had 17 penalties in the 1993 Wild Card game versus the Denver Broncos.

This season, the Cowboys led the NFL in penalties with 127. Dallas now faces several questions going into the offseason. Penalties are often a reflection of the head coach and the discipline that comes from the coach.

Will Mike McCarthy return next season as head coach of Dallas? Stay tuned as the offseason for the team is just beginning.

Meanwhile, the 49ers advance to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

