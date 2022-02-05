WATCH: Jimmy Fallon pokes fun at Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers on The Tonight Show

With news of Tom Brady's recent retirement, players, fans and celebrities alike are either paying homage to the GOAT or making fun of him.

Late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon has recently chosen the latter.

On a recent episode of his late night talk show, Fallon played a game called "Pros and Cons of Playing in the Super Bowl." The game poked fun at the recent retiree, as well as Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

WATCH: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers not playing in the Super Bowl is amusement for many

Here's a pro and a con of Tom Brady not playing in the Super Bowl, according to Jimmy Fallon:

Pro: "Picking up supplies for our Super Bowl party at Walmart."

Con: "Seeing Tom Brady working as a greeter."

Here's another pro and con of not playing in the Super Bowl, but this one is about Aaron Rodgers:

Pro: "Dr. Dre is performing at the Super Bowl."

Con: "He's the only doctor Aaron Rodgers trusts."

As a The Tonight Show host, it was Jimmy Fallon's job to keep the jokes coming, and he didn't disappoint (much to the chagrin of the seven-time Super Bowl champion and Aaron Rodgers).

Could Tom Brady possibly return to play in 2022?

Super Bowl LV

The simple answer here would be no. With just about every imaginable NFL record to go along with seven Super Bowl wins, why would the former quarterback elect to return for a 23rd season?

He has, also, missed ample family time and feels as if he has a lot of time to make up. But if one factors in the competitiveness of arguably the greatest athlete in professional sports, then there is, at least, a small reason to believe he can fathom a possible return to the league next season.

As we have seen with many athletes, it's a tough decision when a player decides to hang up the cleats (or sneakers, gloves, baseball bat, whatever it may be). Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre is a classic example as he wavered between retiring and continuing to play.

Would there be anything else for Brady to accomplish? Perhaps, having an even number of Super Bowl rings may be enough to warrant a comeback.

Many athletes miss the comraderie of the locker room and the players, which can't be replaced by the swing of a golf club or a trip around the world.

Thankfully for the three-time NFL MVP, he has many business ventures to keep him occupied, such as his Brady brand of apparel.

Also Read Article Continues below

But don't be too surprised if you happen to turn on your television set and see Number 12 suiting up for one last ride.

Edited by Windy Goodloe