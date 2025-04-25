WATCH: Video of Micah Parsons being left speechless goes viral after Cowboys draft Tyler Booker with No. 12 pick

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Tyler Booker with the No.12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team has a new weapon on its offensive line as it looks to make a comeback to the playoffs and potentially compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Cowboys' superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons was one of many Dallas players paying attention to Day 1 of the draft. The perennial Pro Bowler was left speechless after Jerry Jones selected the Alabama Crimson Tide product.

Here's the reaction:

The Cowboys entered the draft with an array of needs on the offensive line, at wide receiver and at running back. Jones decided to fill up the most pressing need by selecting a two-time first-team All-SEC offensive lineman and a recent first-team All-American in Tyler Booker.

Micah Parsons is getting a new teammate and will surely be paying attention to the rest of the draft. The Cowboys have a range of picks on Days 2 and 3 that they can use to fill out their roster.

Tyler Booker is Jerry Jones' latest offensive line addition

Tyler Booker is the latest offensive lineman to join the Dallas Cowboys. The Alabama Crimson Tide product is fresh off an impressive collegiate football career, which saw him transition from a rotational option as a true freshman to an immovable part of the offense in subsequent seasons.

According to the New York Times, the Cowboys might have just selected their next Zack Martin. Martin is one of the greatest offensive linemen of his generation and spent 11 seasons with the Cowboys before retiring in 2025. It's important to note that this is the third time in the past four years that Dallas has drafted an offensive lineman in Round 1. He joins tackles Tyler Smith (2022) and Tyler Guyton (2024) on the list.

Tyler Booker will likely slot into the starting lineup immediately in order to protect Dak Prescott. Prescott is coming off an injury-riddled campaign that saw him ruled out for the business end of the season due to a serious hamstring injury. Tyler Booker and the rest of the O-line will be tasked with keeping the franchise QB on his feet for the 2025 campaign.

