Alabama star Tyler Booker’s GF Kalani explodes with emotions ahead of NFL Draft night

Kalani Bagsby's heartfelt message to boyfriend Tyler Booker radiates excitement as the Alabama offensive lineman prepares for the NFL Draft 2025. Booker, a standout offensive guard who played three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide, decided to forgo his final year of eligibility to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

Bagsby, his girlfriend, has been by his side through his collegiate career. On Thursday, Bagsby posted a photo of the couple together on her Instagram story.

"Today is the day! You have talked to me about today since we first met and it's finally here. No matter what happens tonight, just know that I'm so proud of you. Watching your growth through these past years has been a honor. Thank you for allowing me to come on this journey with you baby. I got you 4L and after! It's draft day baby," Bagsby wrote.

Tyler Booker’s GF Kalani's IG Story

Bagsby is often spotted supporting Booker at Alabama football games in custom outfits featuring his number 52. For an October 2024 game, she wore a white mini dress adorned with his jersey number, paired with a matching bag and varsity jacket, as per the NY Post.

"The possibility to be great" drives Tyler Booker as he steps into the NFL

Syndication: Asbury Park Press - Source: Imagn

While Tyler Booker awaits his NFL destination, his motivation extends beyond just getting drafted. The 20-year-old from New Haven, Connecticut, recently shared his perspective about joining the professional ranks.

"My biggest piece of motivation is the possibility to be great, the opportunity to be great," Tyler Booker told Tide 100.9 on Apr. 23, 2025. "There aren't many things in life where greatness can be measured, but football is one of those things; football has a Hall of Fame. I just really wanna get that gold jacket, and I know I have to do a lot in between, but I'm very excited to go on that journey."

Bagsby has established her niche at Alabama. She is included as a track and field student-athlete for the university on her Instagram bio and is now an Athletic Communications Student Assistant at the University of Alabama.

Bagsby has a following of approximately 5,500 Instagram followers as of April 2025 and is also a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

Tyler Booker's collegiate accolades include being a 2023 SEC weekly offensive lineman following a game against Ole Miss. Booker started every game in 2023, playing 12 games, and was a second-team All-SEC pick. Booker was the permanent team captain in his last season and played in every game, which was 13.

While at Alabama, Tyler Booker got used to playing under two head coaches – icon Nick Saban and his replacement, Kalen DeBoer. He attributes both for assisting him in shaping his growth.

