WATCH: Rob Gronkowski corrects a reporter after getting a Tom Brady stat wrong

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski jokingly corrected a reporter after an error was made regarding quarterback Tom Brady's quick release in throwing the football.

Reporter Jenna Laine was questioning the All-Pro tight end after Sunday's 31-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card game in the post-match presser.

A time of 2.16 seconds was suggested by the reporter, but Gronk was quick to correct the stat and defend his friend and quarterback.

"It was actually 2.11," he said. "I saw it on the screen. It was even faster than what you said."

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski proves he is more than just an athlete with knowledge of Tom Brady statistic

Steven Cheah @StevenCheah Imagine not liking Gronk? Nobody has more fun than that guy. Imagine not liking Gronk? Nobody has more fun than that guy. https://t.co/tWV8BUL8xt

Gronk enjoyed the light-hearted moment with the reporter after scoring his 15th post-season touchdown, the most ever in NFL playoff history by a tight end.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Gronk midway through the third quarter to extend Tampa's lead to 24-0.

After injuries to two Bucs offensive linemen, center Ryan Jensen and right tackle Tristan Wirfs, it's no surprise that Brady had a quicker release time when throwing the ball to avoid pressure on a depleted line.

Jensen suffered a back injury and although in visible pain, he managed to play while hurt. Wirfs returned to the field for three snaps in the second quarter but was in visible pain and did not participate for the remainder of the contest.

Injuries to key linemen such as Jensen and Wirfs are definitely a cause for concern for the Buccaneers as they race for health ahead of their Divisional Round contest on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Gronkowski and Brady's historical connection as good as ever ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round showdown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

After coming out of retirement for the start of the 2020 season to join his friend Tom Brady in Tampa, Gronkowski helped the franchise to their first Super Bowl triumph since 2003.

They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, with Gronkowski scoring two touchdowns. The connection between the two has been successful once again this season as Gronk, Brady and the Buccaneers look to repeat their Super Bowl success from last year.

Super Bowl LV, Rob Gronkowski (L) and Tom Brady (R).

Also Read Article Continues below

Standing in their way of a return to the NFC Championship game are the Los Angeles Rams, who defeated NFC West rivals the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 on Monday night.

Edited by LeRon Haire