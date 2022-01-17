Watch: Tony Romo believes Dak Prescott is to blame for Cowboys' nail-biting loss to 49ers

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo believes Dak Prescott was at fault during the final play of their nail-biting NFC Wild Card playoff loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers.

Instead of finding the referee so he could spot the ball after a 17-yard run, Prescott gave the ball to his center, Tyler Biadasz, who spotted the ball. The referee then had to respot the ball before Dallas were allowed to begin their next play.

Here's Tony Romo on who is to blame for the game:

"You can't set your own ball as a center, you gotta give it to the ref. Dak Prescott should have looked and found the ref - you can't give it to your center.

gifdsports @gifdsports Tony Romo explaining why it was Dak’s fault for not giving the ref the ball on final play Tony Romo explaining why it was Dak’s fault for not giving the ref the ball on final play https://t.co/HTqhAjfGnw

Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless disagrees with Romo and believes Prescott was not at fault for the mistake at the end of the game and the ref should have been closer so he could spot the ball quicker.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless IS IT THE COWBOYS' FAULT THAT THE UMPIRE WASN'T CAPABLE OF KEEPING UP WITH THE PLAY? HE SHOULD'VE BEEN FOLLOWING DAK ON A DEAD SPRINT. IF HE HAD, HE WOULD'VE HAD TIME TO SET THE BALL BEFORE DAK'S SPIKE. INSTEAD, WE GOT SCREWED. IS IT THE COWBOYS' FAULT THAT THE UMPIRE WASN'T CAPABLE OF KEEPING UP WITH THE PLAY? HE SHOULD'VE BEEN FOLLOWING DAK ON A DEAD SPRINT. IF HE HAD, HE WOULD'VE HAD TIME TO SET THE BALL BEFORE DAK'S SPIKE. INSTEAD, WE GOT SCREWED.

Like Romo, Prescott has a losing playoff record and after what has been a successful regular season, Dallas will look to put this disappointment behind them and try and take the next step in the new season.

The 49ers hold on to defeat the Cowboys and advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco came into this NFC Wild Card contest as underdogs but found themselves ahead 13-0 after a fast start.

On the opening possession, the 49ers marched down the field, with rookie running back Elijah Mitchell opening the scoring with a 4-yard rushing touchdown.

The 49ers added two field goals before Prescott connected with wide receiver Amari Cooper for a 20-yard touchdown with 5:19 left in the half.

Another Robbie Gould field goal before halftime and a 26-yard rushing touchdown from Deebo Samuel put the 49ers in a comfortable 23-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Dallas rallied and made it a one-possession game after a field goal from Greg Zuerlein and a rushing touchdown from Prescott.

With 14 seconds remaining, Prescott ran what would be the final play of the game, a 17-yard gain up the middle but could not snap the ball in time.

Tony Romo described the play as 'a little too risky.'

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers will take a trip to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers next weekend in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

