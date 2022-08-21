WATCH: Von Miller and Melvin Gordon share a heartwarming moment ahead of Bills vs Broncos preseason game

Former Denver teammates Melvin Gordon and Von Miller had a heartwarming moment on Saturday. This was ahead of a preseason game between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills, Miller's new team.

The two were split up this past November when Miller was traded to the eventual champions, Los Angeles Rams, midseason. Gordon was not happy to see that, tweeting out "Bro, wtf."

Ahead of a game where the Bills would crush the Broncos 28-6 in the first half, Gordon approached his former teammate in his new home, Bills Stadium. The two former teammates embraced each other:

The Broncos were 4-4 and in the mix for a wild-card berth when the front office decided to trade away the heart and soul of the defense, Von Miller. But those wins were against the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, New York Jets, and Washington Football Team. Denver embraced a rebuild after the trade, finishing 3-6 in their final nine games.

Von Miller had a funny reaction to Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University

Von Miller became a generationally wealthy man this past offseason when he signed a six-year, $120 million contract with Buffalo. Ipso facto, it's funny hearing him speak about dorm life, which he is experiencing at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University.

Miller described the dorm life, which he hasn't experienced in over a decade since his Texas A&M days, and acted surprised at the lack of amenities:

"I'm 33 years old and toilet paper's different, the beds are different. There's no TV in the dorm room. It's a little bit different. You've got to make up your bed and change it and do all of that stuff every day. It takes some getting used to but I'm all for it.

"I just said like, 'Hey, the toilet paper's different', and like, boom, like boxes on boxes on boxes of toilet paper and wipes and stuff. Everybody's just trying to make my stay here a whole lot easier, man. I just want to say publicly, man, I appreciate all of you guys and I'm grateful."

While Miller is re-learning what life is like for the other half, he is also facing perhaps the most important season of his career in Buffalo. With Josh Allen dominating in his fifth season and the defense looking to make the leap to elite, the passionate Bills Mafia could be staring at their biggest chance for a Super Bowl victory.

