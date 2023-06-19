Way-too-early award predictions for the 2023 NFL season 

With NFL minicamps wrapping up, it's hard for fans to not look to the upcoming season and wonder what it will bring.

Last year, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home the Most Valuable Player award and the second of his career. Will Mahomes be able to repeat as league MVP? What talented offensive and defensive players will take home the two Player of the Year awards?

Let's take a look at some way-too-early predictions:

Most Valuable Player: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

There are three or four guys that are all justifiable picks to win the NFL MVP award. So why Joe Burrow? This is the year many are expecting Burrow to take the next step forward in his career. The first-time Pro Bowler in 2022 put on a clinic last season, before ultimately finishing fourth in the MVP race.

Looking to this season, I fully expect Joe Burrow to be the clear best quarterback in 2023. This isn't to say he is better than Patrick Mahomes, but on a week-to-week basis, there will be no one better than Burrow.

Cincinnati has arguably the best collection of offensive weapons in the entire NFL and a stellar defense to match. With a fire lit under Burrow and the rest of the Bengals following their AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, expect a huge year for Joe Burrow.

Offensive Player of the Year: Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

This pick could be viewed as bold, but no one will benefit more from Aaron Rodgers than Garrett Wilson. The 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year caught 83 balls for 1,100 yards and found the endzone four times with shaky at best play from his quarterbacks.

Looking to 2023, Wilson has a new quarterback in future Hall-of-Famer Rodgers, who raves about Wilson’s potential. The sky is the limit for what Wilson’s numbers could look like in 2023, which is what makes him such an attractive pick for Offensive Player of the Year.

The new-look Jets will be a team to look out for in 2023 and the Rodgers-to-Wilson connection will be a big reason Wilson can take home some hardware in 2023.

Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Watt, EDGE, Pittsburgh Steelers

The 2022 season started as a shaky one for the Pittsburgh Steelers, in large part to the injury to T.J. Watt in their Week 1 win. Following his Week 10 return, the Steelers went 7-2 down the stretch and the defense only gave up more than 17 points once.

In just ten games, Watt managed five and a half sacks and eight tackles for loss and was selected for the Pro Bowl. This is the best pass-rusher in the NFL.

Looking to 2023, T.J. Watt will return to his 2021 self, when he accumulated 22.5 sacks, tying the NFL record and winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Expect another DPOY trophy on Watt's mantle in 2023.

Offensive Rookie of the Year, Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

With a class of multiple first-year starting quarterbacks, it seems strange to pick a running back for this award, unless that running back is Bijan Robinson.

The rookie out of Texas will step in and instantly be a huge part of the Falcon's offense. Running behind the best run-blocking offensive line will do wonders for the rookie back. Atlanta will use Robinson all over the field, in the backfield, in the slot, and could even use him out wide at receiver in certain looks.

The Falcons have a perfect look to get into the playoffs in 2023, with a solid roster in a wide-open NFC South and no one will do more for them offensively than Robinson.

Robinson will likely have a 350-touch season and could run away with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award with the expected production.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans shocked everyone on draft night after trading up for the third overall pick (after selecting C.J. Stroud second) to select Will Anderson Jr.

Anderson will be a cornerstone for DeMeco Ryans' defense for years to come. Houston could line him up outside off the edge as a stand-up pass rusher, or inside with his hand in the dirt. This versatility with a good scheme is the perfect mixture for a DROY selection for Anderson.

Following minicamps, every report you'll see shows that Will Anderson is more than living up to expectations, which is what makes this pick so enticing. The sky is the limit for his numbers in his rookie season.

Comeback Player of the Year: Damar Hamlin, S, Buffalo Bills

For a moment on the evening of January 2, 2023, everything in the football world stopped. Safety Damar Hamlin was down on the field, requiring resuscitation.

Everyone was wondering what would happen next and if Hamlin would survive. Not only did Hamlin live, but over five months later he was a full participant in the Buffalo Bills' OTAs.

Hamlin's will is exemplary. He is a fighter and commands the highest respect for his strive to get better. His potential is huge and he will have a big season in 2023. This should be the unanimous choice for Comeback Player of the Year.

NFL Coach of the Year: Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have been trending up under Dan Campbell. No coach in the league fires his guys up and has them more ready to play than Campbell.

The 2022 season could be declared a successful one for the Lions, but everyone knows they want more. The Lions have a solid roster and will be playoff contenders in 2023.

The 2023 season will be a big one for Detroit and they could end up with the NFC North title and a home playoff game. Expect the Lions to play up to their ceiling and Campbell to win the NFL's Coach of the Year Award in 2023.

