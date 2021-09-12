Way-too early NFL playoffs predictions for the 2021-22 season

We are one game into the 2021 season, which means it is just about time to think about the NFL Playoffs. Because let's get real; all the teams play the regular season to enter the playoffs, and we spend our time drawing up various permutations to see if our team will make it to the hallowed ground of the playoffs. That's the hook for us fans.

.@nbc announced that the @dallascowboys-@Buccaneers was the most-watched @NFL kickoff game since 2015, with a total of 26 million viewers across various platforms.#Kickoff2021 pic.twitter.com/be8EzbRjyR — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) September 10, 2021

So, without further ado, let's take a trip of imagination and see who will make the playoffs and in what order. You can always come back and tell us how wrong, or hopefully right, we were.

Predicting the NFL Playoffs 2021

NFC North Winners

This is an easy pick. The Green Bay Packers will win the division as they are generally always expected to. But the ride won't be easy as they have a brutal regular season schedule. The only thing working in their favor is that their division rivals also have a pretty tough path to navigate to the playoffs.

NFC East Winners

Who will it be? Will a resurgent Dak Prescott lead the Dallas Cowboys to the playoffs? Or will Ryan Fitzpatrick shine in his newest rodeo? Expect it to be tight right to the wire, with the Dallas Cowboys sneaking through.

NFC West Winners

It's not easy to pick with some fantastic teams in there. The favorites are generally the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, but with their league-leading defense and Matthew Stafford coming in, expect the Los Angeles Rams to surprise observers and win this division.

NFC South Winners

This should not be a close call. With Tom Brady leading them and all the starters back from the Super Bowl, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should canter to the playoffs playing against some of the weakest opposition in the NFL.

NFC Wildcard 1

The San Fransisco 49ers will recapture the form of a couple of years back and ensure to get through into the playoffs as a wildcard entry.

NFC Wildcard 2

With Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks will always be a force. Even if they finish third in their division, as we expect them to, they will be headed to the playoffs.

NFC Wildcard 3

The Washington Football Team will just about sneak through into the playoffs, narrowly beating out the Arizona Cardinals to stop a complete sweep of wildcard picks by the NFC West.

AFC North Winners

Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens are good on their day with star quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Lamar Jackson respectively. But both have brutal schedules, which should allow the Cleveland Browns to top the division and enter the playoffs.

AFC East Winners

With an improving defense and a loaded offense, the Buffalo Bills should win the division, with the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots battling out for second spot.

AFC West Winners

Led by Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs should have too much firepower to overwhelm their division rivals and make the playoffs. The Los Angeles Chargers should come in at a respectable second spot.

AFC South Winners

The Tennessee Titans are being discussed in some quarters as potential Super Bowl Champions. Whether that turns out to be true or not, they should ease into the playoffs as division winners.

AFC Wildcard 1

The Los Angeles Chargers should make it through to the playoffs based on their overall record.

AFC Wildcard 2

Will Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots come back strong this season and get through to the playoffs? We expect them to do so come the end of the regular season.

AFC Wildcard 3

There will be cause to celebrate for both sides at the end of the regular season as the Miami Dolphins join their division rivals as wildcard entries. Established teams such as the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers will miss out because of a schedule that is tilted against them.

RT if your team is undefeated in the 2021 season!



(Last day of the year that everyone can do this) pic.twitter.com/piPhN4NXrs — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 8, 2021

Also Read

So, there we are! Our NFL playoffs predictions for 2021. We will always be back for more and we will be trying to predict the Super Bowl winners along the way. For now, as every team starts with a clean slate, let the squabbling begin.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar