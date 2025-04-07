"We hope Matt can be here for four years" - When Colts owner Jim Irsay talked about Matt Ryan after trading for QB

After the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck in 2019, the Indianapolis Colts needed to find a long-time quarterback option. Although eight teams went into the 2022 NFL draft looking for a quarterback, the Colts bet on former Atlanta Falcons veteran Matt Ryan to carry on the legacy of Peyton Manning.

During an interview with ESPN in May 2022, Colts owner Jim Irsay expressed optimism about Matt Ryan’s signing:

“We hope Matt can be here for four years, maybe. We certainly have our radar out for a young guy that can be the long-term future.”

The Colts were coming off a disappointing 2021 season with Carson Wentz, who was traded away after one year. Irsay called that move a mistake and pivoted to Matt Ryan, who was a proven leader with over a decade of experience while playing for the Atlanta Falcons.

In Atlanta, Ryan was the face of the franchise for 14 seasons when he won the NFL MVP in 2016 and led the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016. He threw for 59,000 yards and 367 touchdowns. But when the Falcons drafted Deshaun Watson, Ryan knew his time was ending. So, he joined the Colts for a fresh start.

Irsay was excited to have a veteran quarterback in the ranks who had enough gas left in the tank to deliver and create a calm presence in the locker room.

“There’s no way I can sit here and explain to you ... the difference that goes on right now because of Matt Ryan being in this building,” Irsay said. “We really are fortunate.”

Matt Ryan's journey with Indianapolis Colts falls apart within a season

Despite all the optimism, Matt Ryan’s debut season with the Colts quickly turned sour. He struggled with turnovers, poor offensive line protection and inconsistent play. Although he passed for 3,057 yards in 2022 with a 67.0% accuracy, he had 18 turnovers with five lost fumbles and 13 interceptions besides 38 sacks.

Irsay soon lost faith in Matt Ryan, and the Colts released him in March 2023. Since then, Ryan has been in free agency. Although he joined CBS Sports as an NFL analyst in May 2023, he hasn’t announced his retirement yet.

