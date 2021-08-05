‘We just love beating those boys": Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Franco Harris talks about Steelers-Cowboys rivalry before Hall of Fame Game

Franco Harris was a part of one of the biggest plays in Pittsburgh Steelers history in the immaculate reception. Harris made an appearance on The State of Football to talk about multiple topics. One topic, in particular, was the Cowboys-Steelers rivalry which is being renewed during this week's Hall of Fame Game.

🏈 FOOTBALL 🏈 BACK ON YOUR TV IN ONE WEEK!@steelers vs @dallascowboys in the 2021 Hall of Fame Game!



The former Steelers fullback still has a fire in his stomach about the rivalry. He stated during his appearance that "We love beating those boys. We never get tired of that."

When did the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys rivalry start, and who owns the head-to-head edge? Let's take a look at the history of the Steelers-Cowboys rivalry.

When did the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys first play?

Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

On September 24, 1960, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys met for the first time. The Steelers walked away with the victory over Dallas 35-28. Quarterback Bobby Layne led Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback threw for 288 yards and four touchdowns against Dallas.

Who owns the head-to-head series between the Cowboys and Steelers?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers have matched up 33 times, and Dallas owns the head-to-head edge 17-16-0. Dallas ripped off seven straight wins against the Steelers between 1965-1972.

Pittsburgh followed their losing streak by winning five straight games against the Cowboys. Dallas has won two out of the last three meetings between the two franchises. The Steelers own the lead when it counts the most, beating the Cowboys in two out of three Super Bowls.

Can the Pittsburgh Steelers tie the head-to-head?

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

Mike Tomlin announced earlier this week that Pittsburgh would start Mason Rudolph at quarterback for the Hall of Fame game. There's a great chance that fans will see former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The Cowboys also announced that Dak Prescott would not see action during the game.

With all the starters sitting out, it's hard to count this game towards the overall head-to-head record. Pittsburgh will get a chance to see how much Haskins has improved during the game. The Cowboys will also get some answers towards the backup quarterback position.

Either way, the Cowboys and Steelers will play on Thursday night to kick off the NFL preseason. That alone will bring viewers and anytime the two teams step on the field together. It holds historical value.

