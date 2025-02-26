Travis Kelce is Patrick Mahomes’ favorite and most reliable target on the field. Since becoming a starter in 2018, Kelce and Mahomes have played over 110 games together. The tight end has been targeted more than 950 times, resulting in 700 receptions for over 8,900 yards and 60 touchdowns.

The Chiefs iconic duo also shared a brotherly camaraderie off the field. In an appearance on the ‘Today’ show with Kelce and Mahomes in November 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs stars answered questions about their friendship. Mahomes said:

“The friendship started just because we’re very similar where we want to win. But we like to enjoy life, too. We’ve kind of built this friendship of we’re gonna go out there and compete and we’re gonna enjoy it while we do.”

Mahomes and Kelce bonded immediately after the star quarterback joined the Chiefs in 2017. In an interview with ‘People magazine in 2024, Mahomes revealed their first outing together. He narrated:

“We were sitting up front. we were having a great time and that's kind of built part of the relationship that we have today.”

Although Mahomes was aware of Kelce’s presence before joining the Chiefs, he was still in awe of the tight end’s stature. He said:

“I knew of him obviously, because he was such a great football player even before I got [to the Chiefs]. I think my biggest impression was, ‘that's a tall guy,’ because I'd never seen a guy that tall be able to move like that. ‘But just a good dude, man, I think I knew that from day one.”

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce credit each other for their success

The two appreciate and credit each other for their success. Patrick Mahomes said:

"I attribute a ton of mine to Travis. I mean, almost all of it. When I was in college, I didn’t even have a tight end and I remember getting here my first year and I’m like, ‘Wait, guys are this big and can run routes like receivers? This is awesome.’"

On the other hand, Travis Kelce had a similar opinion of his trusted quarterback. Kelce has publicly proclaimed Mahomes to be the best quarterback ever. The duo are so close that Jason Kelce once sarcastically remarked,

“It’s such a big bromance that even Brittany (Mahomes) is jealous.”

