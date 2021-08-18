"We're all on the hot seat with our fans”: What do the New York Giants need to do in 2021 to save their fan base?

The New York Giants have had disappointing finishes over the last couple of years. New York enters the upcoming season with a lot on the line and needs to produce throughout the year.

John Mara expressed that the entire Giants franchise is on a hot season with their fans. Mara went on to explain that the Giants have given their fan base too many losing seasons. During an interview with SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, John Mara explained his expectations for the New York Giants in 2021.

"I expect to win more games than we did last year. Hopefully we're going to be a playoff team this year. You can call it anything you want. I just want to feel like, after the last game, that what we have here is a team that can win a Super Bowl."

The Giants haven't made a playoff appearance in five seasons since 2016. So what will it take for the New York Giants to make their fan base happy during the 2021 season?

What do the New York Giants need to prove in 2021?

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones is entering an uphill climb in 2021

Luckily for the New York Giants, they play in one of the most unpredictable divisions in the NFL. The NFC East is a wide-open race heading into the upcoming season.

Daniel Jones: "It's a big year for me. It's a big year for everybody." The Giants quarterback feels if you play in the NFL you're expected to perform. pic.twitter.com/Y6d39Z1Lcl — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 12, 2021

If there's one player on the Giants team that shouldn't be able to sit down, it's Daniel Jones. The Giants quarterback has the hottest seat in the franchise entering the upcoming season. Jones has received a true number one option at wide receiver with Kenny Golladay and a young talent in Kadarius Toney.

Giants GM Dave Gettleman said that when he made a trade in the draft to acquire an extra 2022 first-round pick, it was with “not even a thought” of possibly replacing QB Daniel Jones.



“We believe in Daniel.” pic.twitter.com/a29Jz0RMPw — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 17, 2021

Golladay and Toney join both Sterling Shepherd and Darius Slayton on the Giants offense. That doesn't even account for Evan Ingram and Kyle Rudolph. Jones will get his star running back Saquon Barkley back as well.

The New York Giants offense looks stacked on paper, but can they carry that stacked offense onto the field? That will determine whether the Giants make the playoffs in 2021. It's going to be tough to move the football against Washington, but Dallas and Philadelphia offer the Giants a chance at success.

If the Giants management and players want their seats to get cooler and easier to sit in, they'll need to make the playoffs in 2021.

