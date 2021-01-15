Weather forecast for NFL Divisional Round Playoff games this weekend 

Playoff football is different to regular season football in the NFL as the weather can have a say on how teams play and prepare. With snow storms, precipitation, and cool winds, teams will have to adapt and get adjusted to the conditions soon.

Let us take a look at the:

Weather report for the NFL Divisional Round Playoff games this weekend:

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers Weather:

With kickoff at 4:35 pm EST on Saturday, Jan. 14, the Rams and Packers game will likely be the coldest game of the weekend. The temperature at kickoff, according to Weather.com, projects to be between one and zero degrees Celsius (33 degrees Fahrenheit).

While Green Bay has played in many snow games in the NFL playoffs, no precipitation is called for during or at game time. There is over a 60-70% chance of snow on Friday and into early Saturday morning, however, and that could linger.

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Weather:

With a primetime kickoff of 8:25 pm EST, the Baltimore Ravens will travel to Buffalo to face off against the Bills in what could be a snowy affair. The temperature at kickoff projects to be one degree Celsius (34 Fahrenheit) and there is over a 50% chance of snow showers.

.@Ravens MVP quarterback @Lj_era8 is hoping that it doesn't snow this Saturday when the team travels to Buffalo to play the Bills in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs: https://t.co/UJ8v2a4Ajg pic.twitter.com/HqKqSpBPaR — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) January 14, 2021

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs Weather:

When the Cleveland Browns attempt to upset another playoff opponent in the NFL on Sunday, the weather projects to be hovering around two degrees Celsius (35 Fahrenheit) for the 3:25 pm EST kickoff. Temperatures could dip below freezing but Weather.com does not call for any precipitation.

Patrick Mahomes has commented that he likes snow games, but it doesn't appear he will get one in the Divisional round

“I think I’m a snow game guy," Mahomes said in October, as reported by The Spun. "I don’t know why, but I kind of like it. Everything’s just super slow and I’m just out here, like, standing straight in the pocket.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints Weather:

Though New Orleans projects to have the nicest weather for their 6:40 pm EST kickoff in the NFL Divisional round, weather will not directly impact the game. The Saints play in the Mercedes Benz Superdome, one of the NFL's eight domed stadiums.