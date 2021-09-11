Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction & Match Preview - September 12th | NFL Week 1

The opening Sunday of Week 1 closes with a Sunday night matchup featuring two playoff teams from 2020. The LA Rams welcome their fans and quarterback Matthew Stafford as they host the Chicago Bears.
It is a massive season for both teams, and winning in Week 1 would be the perfect start. A primetime game in Hollywood with plenty of stars on show is the best way to round out the opening Sunday of the NFL.
Match Details
Fixture - Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams
Date & Time - Sunday, September 12th, 8:20pm ET
Venue - SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles Rams 2021 Preview
It is Superbowl or bust for the Rams in 2021. After jettisoning a bevy of future picks, the Rams are all in for this season. Sean McVay will hope that Stafford is the final piece on a team dripping with stars. Certainly, Week 1 offers Stafford another shot at an old rival. The former Lions quarterback is incredibly familiar with the Bears. In his last outing against them, Stafford threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns. It is the perfect Week 1 opener for the Rams and their new quarterback. Sean McVay will use every tool in his offensive toolbox to send a statement to the NFL.
Key Player - Aaron Donald
The Bears' offensive line is in trouble. A slew of injuries and out-of-form players means that the Bears will sport a patchwork unit. That is going to give Aaron Donald the green light to wreak havoc. The best defensive player in the NFL should enjoy himself on Sunday. If he does, then the Rams will be in control. That control should allow the Rams' offense to shine.
Los Angeles Rams Week 1 Predicted Lineup
Quarterback - Matthew Stafford, John Wolford
Running Back - Darrell Henderson, Jake Funk, Xavier Jones
Wide Receivers - Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, DeSean Jackson, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell
Tight End - Tyler Higbee, Johnny Mundt, Bryce Hopkins
Offensive Linemen - Andrew Whitworth, Joe Noteboom, Rob Havenstein, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Bobby Evans
Defensive Linemen - Aaron Donald, Sebastian Joseph Day, A'Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Bobby Brown, Jonah Williams
Linebacker - Leonard Floyd, Troy Reeder, Justin Hollins, Kenny Young, Terrell Lewis, Ernest Jones, Chris Garrett
Cornerback - Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams, David Long, Robert Rochell
Safety - Taylor Rapp, Jordan Fuller, JR Reed, Nick Scott, Terrell Burgess
Punter - Johnny Hekker
Kicker - Matt Gay
Returner - Cooper Kupp
Chicago Bears Week 1 Preview
The Bears' defense must come to the party in Los Angeles. New coordinator Sean Desai is a graduate of the Vic Fangio school of coaching. Therefore, the Bears should start well as nothing is dramatically changing on the defensive side. Andy Dalton might suffer a tough outing in the face of the ferocious Rams defense. Allen Robinson and Jalen Ramsey should be an exciting one-on-one matchup to watch throughout the game.
Key Player - Allen Robinson
Nery does the NFL get treated to decisive one-on-one battles. Due to the versatility and rotation of players, old-school matchups have declined. Robinson vs. Ramsey is an old-school battle, ready to entertain. Robinson and Ramsey are former teammates. Therefore the receiver should have a decent knowledge of how to nullify Ramsey. If Robinson can physically ruffle Ramsey and get space, Dalton will have an outlet to throw to. Robinson is the key to the Bears' passing offense.
Chicago Bears Week 1 Predicted Lineup
Quarterback - Andy Dalton, Justin Fields
Running Back - David Montgomery, Damien Williams, Khalil Herbert
Wide Receiver - Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin, Breshad Perriman, Damiere Byrd
Tight End - Cole Kmet, Jesse James
Offensive Linemen - Cody Whitehair, Jason Peters, Alex Bars, Elijah Wilkinson, Larry Broom, Germain Ifedi
Defensive Linemen - Akiem Hicks, Bilal Nichols, Angelo Blackson, Khyris Tonga
Linebacker - Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith, Alec Ogletree, Robert Quinn, Christian Jones, Trevis Gipson, Caleb Johnson
Cornerback - Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Artie Burns, Duke Shelley, Xavier Crawford
Safety - Tashaun Gipson, Eddie Jackson, Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston Carson
Punter - Pat O'Donnell
Kicker - Cairo Santos
Returner - Khalil Herbert, Nsimba Webster
Bears vs Rams Match Prediction
The Chicago Bears will travel to Los Angeles hoping to win, and they will play with plenty of heart and determination. Sadly, the Rams are too talented, too mighty, and on the primetime stage in front of their fans, the Rams will outclass the Chicago bears to take the victory.