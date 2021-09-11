Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction & Match Preview - September 12th | NFL Week 1

The opening Sunday of Week 1 closes with a Sunday night matchup featuring two playoff teams from 2020. The LA Rams welcome their fans and quarterback Matthew Stafford as they host the Chicago Bears.

It is a massive season for both teams, and winning in Week 1 would be the perfect start. A primetime game in Hollywood with plenty of stars on show is the best way to round out the opening Sunday of the NFL.

Match Details

Fixture - Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date & Time - Sunday, September 12th, 8:20pm ET

Venue - SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Rams 2021 Preview

It is Superbowl or bust for the Rams in 2021. After jettisoning a bevy of future picks, the Rams are all in for this season. Sean McVay will hope that Stafford is the final piece on a team dripping with stars. Certainly, Week 1 offers Stafford another shot at an old rival. The former Lions quarterback is incredibly familiar with the Bears. In his last outing against them, Stafford threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns. It is the perfect Week 1 opener for the Rams and their new quarterback. Sean McVay will use every tool in his offensive toolbox to send a statement to the NFL.

Key Player - Aaron Donald

The Bears' offensive line is in trouble. A slew of injuries and out-of-form players means that the Bears will sport a patchwork unit. That is going to give Aaron Donald the green light to wreak havoc. The best defensive player in the NFL should enjoy himself on Sunday. If he does, then the Rams will be in control. That control should allow the Rams' offense to shine.

Los Angeles Rams Week 1 Predicted Lineup

Quarterback - Matthew Stafford, John Wolford

Running Back - Darrell Henderson, Jake Funk, Xavier Jones

Wide Receivers - Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, DeSean Jackson, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell

Tight End - Tyler Higbee, Johnny Mundt, Bryce Hopkins

Offensive Linemen - Andrew Whitworth, Joe Noteboom, Rob Havenstein, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Bobby Evans

Defensive Linemen - Aaron Donald, Sebastian Joseph Day, A'Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Bobby Brown, Jonah Williams

Linebacker - Leonard Floyd, Troy Reeder, Justin Hollins, Kenny Young, Terrell Lewis, Ernest Jones, Chris Garrett

Cornerback - Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams, David Long, Robert Rochell

Safety - Taylor Rapp, Jordan Fuller, JR Reed, Nick Scott, Terrell Burgess

Punter - Johnny Hekker

Kicker - Matt Gay

Returner - Cooper Kupp

Chicago Bears Week 1 Preview

Chicago Bears v Tennessee Titans

The Bears' defense must come to the party in Los Angeles. New coordinator Sean Desai is a graduate of the Vic Fangio school of coaching. Therefore, the Bears should start well as nothing is dramatically changing on the defensive side. Andy Dalton might suffer a tough outing in the face of the ferocious Rams defense. Allen Robinson and Jalen Ramsey should be an exciting one-on-one matchup to watch throughout the game.

Key Player - Allen Robinson

Nery does the NFL get treated to decisive one-on-one battles. Due to the versatility and rotation of players, old-school matchups have declined. Robinson vs. Ramsey is an old-school battle, ready to entertain. Robinson and Ramsey are former teammates. Therefore the receiver should have a decent knowledge of how to nullify Ramsey. If Robinson can physically ruffle Ramsey and get space, Dalton will have an outlet to throw to. Robinson is the key to the Bears' passing offense.

Chicago Bears Week 1 Predicted Lineup

Quarterback - Andy Dalton, Justin Fields

Running Back - David Montgomery, Damien Williams, Khalil Herbert

Wide Receiver - Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin, Breshad Perriman, Damiere Byrd

Tight End - Cole Kmet, Jesse James

Offensive Linemen - Cody Whitehair, Jason Peters, Alex Bars, Elijah Wilkinson, Larry Broom, Germain Ifedi

Defensive Linemen - Akiem Hicks, Bilal Nichols, Angelo Blackson, Khyris Tonga

Linebacker - Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith, Alec Ogletree, Robert Quinn, Christian Jones, Trevis Gipson, Caleb Johnson

Cornerback - Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Artie Burns, Duke Shelley, Xavier Crawford

Safety - Tashaun Gipson, Eddie Jackson, Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston Carson

Punter - Pat O'Donnell

Kicker - Cairo Santos

Returner - Khalil Herbert, Nsimba Webster

Bears vs Rams Match Prediction

The Chicago Bears will travel to Los Angeles hoping to win, and they will play with plenty of heart and determination. Sadly, the Rams are too talented, too mighty, and on the primetime stage in front of their fans, the Rams will outclass the Chicago bears to take the victory.

