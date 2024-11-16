Week 11 Chiefs vs. Bills prediction and fantasy outlook feat. Josh Allen

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are set to battle in a game that might be the most Brady-Manning-like showdown the NFL has seen in a decade. Mahomes once again will face the Bills quarterback at a time when Mahomes' production shrinks in comparison to Allen, who has been making waves with a limited surrounding cast.

Is Allen ready to prove himself, or will Mahomes outshine him once more? Here's everything you need to know about Chiefs vs. Bills.

Chiefs vs. Bills prediction

Josh Allen against the Kansas City Chiefs

According to Stathead, Josh Allen has historically dominated Mahomes in the regular season. Allen owns a 3-1 record against the Chiefs quarterback. However, when it matters most, Mahomes has gotten the final laugh in all three January matchups.

As such, with a pattern taking shape, Allen will win once again. The game won't be a one-note blowout, but the Bills will pull off the upset to ruin Mahomes' perfect season. Harrison Butker is injured and will miss the contest, leaving the Chiefs with a shoe-in kicker. The stage is perfectly set for the Chiefs to stumble after they nearly did against Denver last week with a healthy kicker.

Expect Allen's squad to win by eight points.

Chiefs vs. Bills fantasy outlook

Josh Allen at Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts

The usual suspects can all be decent options this week. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox appear to be the best options for the Bills. Their defense also should be able to get close to ten points.

As for the Chiefs, Kareem Hunt and DeAndre Hopkins are most likely the best fantasy options for the team. That said, this game won't exactly be a fantasy football feast. Expect a playoff atmosphere and, as such, expect a limited offense from both units in a war of attrition.

Where to watch Chiefs vs. Bills on cable

Josh Allen at Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on CBS anywhere that gets the station.

This means that most television setups will get to see the game, including those with antennas. Fans also have the option to watch the game at a sports bar, as most should be airing the game without a second thought. That said, calling the establishment to confirm would be best before making any plans.

