Week 11 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Flex picks feat. Russell Wilson, Audric Estime

Only four weeks remain in the fantasy football regular season. We’re in “must-win” territory for a lot of teams. In order to win, we need to maximize our rosters. That means using the waiver wire to get under the radar plays into your lineup. Let’s not forget that over these next three weeks, half of the league will be on bye. We need to be proactive and set ourselves up for success.

This article showcases low-owned players that could be available on your waiver wire, or you’re debating whether or not to play them in deeper leagues. As always, churn your roster and get upside players who are one injury away from being starters.

Audric Estime (RB, DEN) - We’ve heard Sean Payton talk up the rookie runner for weeks, but he finally unleashed him in Week 10. The Notre Dame alum handled 14 carries for 53 yards. I believe Estime will take over the early down work for Denver, but I’m skeptical of his passing game role. Either way, you want him on your rosters going forward. For Estime to break out versus Atlanta this weekend, he needs to be involved as a receiver. Atlanta has been torched by opposing backs out of the backfield. They’ve allowed five receptions in four of five weeks. I like the rookie to run for 60 yards and score a touchdown.

Mack Hollins (WR, BUF) - Now we’re digging deep. Hollins has been a revelation for the Bills over the last two games. He’s caught all nine targets for 116 yards and a touchdown. With Amari Cooper nursing an injury and Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid both likely missing this week, it’s Hollins to the rescue. In a deep league, I’m firing him up and expecting a 10-point floor. Hollins will have a role if this game shoots out as we expect.

Adonai Mitchell (WR, IND) - The Colts are starting Anthony Richardson at quarterback again. That means a few things. First, it’s a major downgrade for all Colts receivers. Second, someone is making a big play downfield. Richardson loves throwing deep, and Mitchell is likely the man who will run those routes. Last week, we saw Mitchell collect all six of his targets for 71 yards. He also ran a route on 95% of Indy dropbacks. With Michael Pittman likely back, that could change, but I’m here for the deep shot against the Jets defense who got roasted by Marquez Valdez-Scantling last week.

Marquez Valdezs-Scantling (WR, NO) - Speaking of MVS, he made three big plays on Sunday. The veteran caught all three targets for 109 yards and two touchdowns. I get it; MVS isn’t special. Heck, he only ran 18 routes. That number pathetically led the team. There’s no one else, folks. The Saints' offensive line is improved, and Derek Carr has time to sling it deep. Don’t overthink a potential upside play for your playoff run.

Russell Wilson (QB, PIT) - This is easy. His Week 11 opponent, Baltimore, has been destroyed by opposing quarterbacks. The Ravens allow the second most points to the position. Four of the last six QBs to face Baltimore have thrown at least three touchdowns. I’m riding with Russ here in a pivotal AFC North battle. Keep Wilson around to cover BYE weeks, too. Why let him be an asset to your league mates? The fact that Wilson is 44% owned on Yahoo is criminal.

