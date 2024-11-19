Week 12 AFC Playoff Picture: Bills look to steal top spot from Chiefs, Steelers stay hot, Bengals have no room for error

Even though the standings have not altered much, the AFC saw a major disruption following the series of exciting Week 11 games. Probably the most significant storyline of the week is that the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, ending the defending Super Bowl winners' winning streak.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 has also placed them in the running for home-field advantage in the postseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

AFC playoff picture heading into Week 12

Bills' Week 11 win over the Chiefs impacts AFC's No. 1 seed race

The Chiefs had won all nine of their games this season going into Week 11, but Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills secured a 30-21 victory over them on Sunday, ending Kansas City's perfect run. The competition for the top spot in the AFC, along with the associated home-field advantage and a first-round bye, has now abruptly intensified as a result of that victory.

Trending

The Chiefs led the Bills by 1.5 games in the AFC going into Sunday's game, but Buffalo's win in Week 11 has reduced its deficit to one game in the loss column for the top-seed spot. Furthermore, the Bills now have the advantage over the Chiefs in the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Expand Tweet

The Pittsburgh Steelers gain more advantage in the AFC

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 18-16 in Week 11, securing their fifth consecutive win and gaining a significant lead in the AFC playoff race.

The Steelers' victory put them at 8-2 on the season, two games ahead of the Ravens' 7-4 record, and gave them a significant head-to-head tiebreaker edge over their AFC North rival.

The Steelers are also still in the running for the conference's top seed since they are now third in the AFC, behind only the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Expand Tweet

The Los Angeles Chargers are showing they can be contenders

The Los Angeles Chargers are in a favorable position after 10 games this season, but there is still a lot of football left to play in the regular season.

The Bolts are now 7-3 and hold the fifth seed in the AFC following an entertaining victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. After 10 games this season, their seven victories already surpass their total from last campaign.

Although there are still obvious flaws they need to address, the Chargers have already demonstrated that they are a contender to win playoff games.

Expand Tweet

No more room for mistakes for the 4-7 Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 for their seventh loss this season, despite the outstanding play of wideout Ja'Marr Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow in the second half.

The Bengals haven't beaten a team with a winning record this season, and their playoff hopes are now only hanging by a thread. They need to use their Week 12 bye to come up with a new winning formula before they play the Pittsburgh Steelers, who lead the AFC North, in Week 13 since they have little to no margin for error again this season.

Overview of AFC playoff picture after Week 11

1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) - First-round bye

2. Buffalo Bills (9-2)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2)

4. Houston Texans (7-4)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)

6. Baltimore Ravens (7-4)

7. Denver Broncos (6-5)

Currently out of playoff spots

8. Indianapolis Colts (5-6)

9. Miami Dolphins (4-6)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)

11. New York Jets (3-8)

12. New England Patriots (3-8)

13. Cleveland Browns (2-8)

14. Tennessee Titans (2-8)

15. Las Vegas Raiders (2-8)

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.