Week 12 Fantasy Football QB Rankings feat. Justin Herbert, Anthony Richardson, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield

Week 12 of the 2024 fantasy football season has arrived and managers must begin working on their starting lineups. It's always important to have a strategy for quarterbacks. Determining which ones to use in lineups is often based on their recent individual performances and direct weekly matchups, among other factors.

Taking this strategy into consideration makes Justin Herbert one of the best quarterbacks to target in Week 12 fantasy football lineups. He has finished among the top 12 weekly quarterbacks in each of his past four games for the Los Angeles Chargers. He also gets an ideal matchup this week against the Baltimore Ravens, who allow the most passing yards per game.

Anthony Richardson has been a polarizing quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts this year and was even benched for Joe Flacco at one point. He returned last week and reminded everyone of his weekly upside in fantasy football. He finished as QB4 for the second time this season and gets a Week 12 matchup against the Detroit Lions' beatable passing defense.

Managers should feel confident in Kyler Murray in their fantasy lineups, as he is quietly having an excellent 2024 season. He has finished among the top five weekly quarterbacks four times in 10 games and currently ranks as the overall QB9. He has plenty of upside when the Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks this week.

Baker Mayfield is having an impressive season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he ranks QB5 overall this year. This includes weekly finishes of QB7 or better in seven of his 10 games ahead of a favorable matchup against the New York Giants' mediocre defense. He is expected to get Mike Evans back this week, further increasing his fantasy value.

All four quarterbacks rank among the top 10 options for Week 12 lineups. Here's where the rest of the field stacks up in the fantasy football quarterback rankings for this week.

Fantasy Football Week 12 QB rankings

Week 12 QB rankings

Jalen Hurts Jayden Daniels Lamar Jackson Justin Herbert Kyler Murray Bo Nix Baker Mayfield Patrick Mahomes Tua Tagovailoa Anthony Richardson Jared Goff Brock Purdy Russell Wilson Geno Smith Jordan Love CJ Stroud Caleb Williams Matthew Stafford Drake Maye Sam Darnold Jameis Winston Tommy DeVito Will Levis Cooper Rush Bryce Young Gardner Minshew

