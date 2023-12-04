Week 14 NFL MVP contenders: Tyreek Hill's odds on the up, Dak Prescott still in play, Christian McCaffrey surging

With quarterback play not as dominant as it usually is, position players are officially a threat to become the next NFL MVP. The league usually gives the award to the best quarterback, but the best quarterback this year hasn't been as elite as in years past across the board. That has opened the door for Christian McCaffrey and Tyreek Hill, with Dak Prescott remaining strong. Here are the current odds for winning the award.

2023 NFL MVP odds for Week 14

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With two teams yet to play in Week 13, the odds have shifted on who will be the NFL MVP this year. Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts have led the league in this respect for much of the season.

According to FanDuel, a Dallas Cowboys star is the favorite now:

Dak Prescott, +300

Brock Purdy, +350

Jalen Hurts, +350

Patrick Mahomes, +600

Lamar Jackson, +800

Tua Tagovailoa, +800

Tyreek Hill, +2500

CJ Stroud, +2500

Josh Allen, +3000

Christian McCaffrey, +3000

Trevor Lawrence, +3000

As mentioned, Trevor Lawrence has yet to play this week, so his odds could shift. Regardless, Prescott has emerged as the betting favorite to win his first ever MVP award.

Brock Purdy has an MVP case

Shortly behind him is Brock Purdy. The San Francisco 49ers have rebounded from a brief skid and look unstoppable. Purdy diced up the Philadelphia Eagles' defense with a terrific performance on Sunday, which had his odds skyrocket.

The MVP bias towards quarterbacks is apparent still, though. Tua Tagovaila is a good player, but Hill is the driving force on that offense. Yet, Tagovailoa has significantly better odds of winning the NFL MVP award.

3 Dark horse NFL MVP contenders

3) Christian McCaffrey

With how little value the running back position carries, it's a total shock to see Christian McCaffrey in the MVP conversation. The running back is doing it all on offense, but he's the only running back even in the conversation. The next-best odds for a running back to win MVP are +25000 to Derrick Henry. That's worse than Baker Mayfield, TJ Watt and Joshua Dobbs. CMC is an absolute longshot, but that's why it's called dark horse candidate.

2) Trevor Lawrence

If Trevor Lawrence can get to 9-3 with a win on Monday Night Football, he'd have the second-best record in the NFL and would have pretty good numbers. His odds would likely rise and while he has certainly played poor now and then this year, he's overall been very good. If the hot streak continues, it would be a surprise not to hear his name entered into the conversation.

1) Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill really shouldn't be a dark horse candidate at this point. If not for the positional bias in MVP awards, Hill would be a shoo in. He's almost assuredly going to win Offensive Player of the Year. He could set records and has made the Miami Dolphins offense exceptional. Tua Tagovailoa is playing really well, but it's easy when you have a literal MVP-caliber player to throw to whenever you want.