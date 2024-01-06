Week 18 DFS Packers-Vikings top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel SNF ft. Tyreek Hill

A high-powered DFS lineup can be set as the Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins in an AFC showdown on SNF in Week 18. Buffalo (10-6) won its fourth straight game, defeating the New England Patriots by a 27-21 score at home. Miami (11 - 5) is coming off a devastating 56-19 road loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17.

With the AFC East division crown on the line, both teams should perform at their highest level. This is good news for those setting a lineup in either DraftKings or FanDuel. Let's look at which players can help make a favorable DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Sunday, Jan. 7

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Alle

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen (Bills) - DraftKings: $8,300; FanDuel: $9,500

Josh Allen did not have the greatest game passing against the Patriots defense with just 169 yards but found the endzone twice on the ground. He has five straight games with at least one rushing touchdown, with two in three of those games. Allen has not thrown for over 250 yards in four consecutive starts.

Week 17 DraftKings Bills-Dolphins DFS lineup ft. Josh Allen

Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) - DraftKings: $7,500; FanDuel: $7,600

Tagovailoa had two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss to the Ravens last week. The Dolphins quarterback has under 250 yards in the air in four of the team's past six games. Compared to Allen, Tagovailoa is the more cost-effective option in DFS in DraftKings and FanDuel.

Running backs

James Cook (Bills) - DraftKings: $7,100; FanDuel: $7,400

Cook is a huge piece of the Bills' run game with 15+ carries in three straight games. Over his past six games, he has four total touchdowns (three receiving and one rushing). The young running back has DFS value in this game given that level of versatility.

Raheem Mostert (Dolphins) - DraftKings: $7,000; FanDuel: $8,300

Mostert missed the team's game against the Ravens due to a knee injury. The veteran running back has been an unstoppable force in the Dolphins backfield. he has eight total touchdowns over his past five games (seven rushing and one receiving). Mostert is a strong option in any lineup given his production.

Wide Receivers

Stefon Diggs (Bills) - DraftKings: $8,200; FanDuel: $7,600

Diggs has been targeted by Allen 42 times over Buffalo's past five games, leading to 23 receptions and a touchdown. However, he put 120 yards and three touchdowns when facing the Dolphins in Week 4. That gives plenty of optimism to those who could start him in a DFS lineup.

Week 17 FanDuel Bills-Dolphins DFS lineup ft. Josh Allen

Tyreek Hill (Dolphins) - DraftKings: $9,400; FanDuel: $9,500

Tyreek Hill has back-to-back games with 10+ receptions and over 70 receiving yards. The last time he faced the Bills defense, it held him to just 60 yards on five receptions and out of the endzone. The star wideout is still within reach of the 2,000-yard season with a big game. Both Diggs and Hill can be in the same lineup given their respective salaries.

Tight Ends

Dalton Kincaid (Bills) - DraftKings: $4,800; FanDuel: $5,700

The rookie tight end has just two touchdowns this season, eclipsing 70 receiving yards in just three games. Kincaid could be a sneaky option in DFS as the attention will be on Diggs and the Bills wideouts. He is worthy of filling the tight end spot in a lineup.

Durham Smythe (Dolphins) - DraftKings: $2,900; FanDuel: $4,800

Smythe has been active in Miami's passing game this season but the upside is over 50 yards receiving in two straight games. Similar to Kincaid, he could fall through the cracks with Hill and possibly Jaylen Waddle out there. The tight end is a risk that could be a great reward.