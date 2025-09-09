Week 2 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, and more

With the 2025 NFL season underway, fantasy football managers have to start grappling with week-to-week situations that pop up. These challenges are especially significant when it comes to picking the right fantasy lineup.

One of the hardest positions to balance is wide receiver. With weekly matchups, injuries and supporting cast all playing a role, hitting on the right wideout is harder than one would expect.

Let's dive into Week 2's fantasy football WR rankings.

Week 2 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

WR1 WR2 WR3 1. CeeDee Lamb 11. Courtland Sutton 21. George Pickens 2. Brian Thomas Jr. 12. DK Metcalf 22. DeVonta Smith 3. Nico Collins 13. AJ Brown 23. Jameson Williams 4. Ladd McConkey 14. Ja'Marr Chase 24. Justin Jefferson 5. Drake London 15. Mike Evans 25. Garrett Wilson 6. Puka Nacua 16. Zay Flowers 26. Hollywood Brown 7. Amon-Ra St. Brown 17. Davante Adams 27. Jerry Jeudy 8. Marvin Harrison Jr. 18. Emeka Egbuka 28. Deebo Samuel 9. Jaxon Smith-Njigba 19. Terry McLaurin 29. Tyreek Hill 10. Tee Higgins 20. Jakobi Meyers 30. Calvin Ridley

Fantasy football best WR picks for Week 11 feat. CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, and more

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

3. Marvin Harrison Jr. - ARI vs. CAR

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the No. 8 fantasy WR for Week 2. In a Week 1 win versus the New Orleans Saints, Harrison put up 71 yards on five catches.

Playing against a Carolina Panthers team coming off a 26-10 thrashing against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Harrison is primed for a solid outing in Week 2.

2. Puka Nacua - LAR vs. TEN

Puka Nacua is the No. 6 overall fantasy WR ahead of Week 2. He was everything that Sean McVay needed him to be in their season opener against the Houston Texans. In a 14-9 win, Nacua bagged 10 catches for 130 yards.

With a Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the wideout stands to have an equally impressive performance against a team led by a rookie in Cam Ward. Although Tennessee managed to keep things respectably close versus the Denver Broncos, McVay's schemes are primed to get the Rams the road win.

1. CeeDee Lamb - DAL vs. NYG

Barring CeeDee Lamb's few slips against the Philadelphia Eagles, he enters Week 2 as the top WR in fantasy football. He recorded seven catches for 110 yards against their archrivals in Week 1.

He's in a prime position to capitalize in Week 2 when they face the New York Giants, who faltered versus the Washington Commanders. Big Blue bagged a mere six points in their defeat to the NFC championship runner-ups.

Lamb should make the most of the roster matchup.

