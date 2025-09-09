Week 2 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, and more

With the 2025 NFL season underway, fantasy football managers have to start grappling with week-to-week situations that pop up. These challenges are especially significant when it comes to picking the right fantasy lineup.
One of the hardest positions to balance is wide receiver. With weekly matchups, injuries and supporting cast all playing a role, hitting on the right wideout is harder than one would expect.
Let's dive into Week 2's fantasy football WR rankings.
Week 2 Fantasy Football WR Rankings
3. Marvin Harrison Jr. - ARI vs. CAR
Marvin Harrison Jr. is the No. 8 fantasy WR for Week 2. In a Week 1 win versus the New Orleans Saints, Harrison put up 71 yards on five catches.
Playing against a Carolina Panthers team coming off a 26-10 thrashing against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Harrison is primed for a solid outing in Week 2.
2. Puka Nacua - LAR vs. TEN
Puka Nacua is the No. 6 overall fantasy WR ahead of Week 2. He was everything that Sean McVay needed him to be in their season opener against the Houston Texans. In a 14-9 win, Nacua bagged 10 catches for 130 yards.
With a Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the wideout stands to have an equally impressive performance against a team led by a rookie in Cam Ward. Although Tennessee managed to keep things respectably close versus the Denver Broncos, McVay's schemes are primed to get the Rams the road win.
1. CeeDee Lamb - DAL vs. NYG
Barring CeeDee Lamb's few slips against the Philadelphia Eagles, he enters Week 2 as the top WR in fantasy football. He recorded seven catches for 110 yards against their archrivals in Week 1.
He's in a prime position to capitalize in Week 2 when they face the New York Giants, who faltered versus the Washington Commanders. Big Blue bagged a mere six points in their defeat to the NFC championship runner-ups.
Lamb should make the most of the roster matchup.
