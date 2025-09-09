  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Week 2 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, and more

Week 2 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, and more

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Sep 09, 2025 13:42 GMT
CeeDee Lamb
Week 2 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, and more. IMAGN

With the 2025 NFL season underway, fantasy football managers have to start grappling with week-to-week situations that pop up. These challenges are especially significant when it comes to picking the right fantasy lineup.

Ad

One of the hardest positions to balance is wide receiver. With weekly matchups, injuries and supporting cast all playing a role, hitting on the right wideout is harder than one would expect.

Let's dive into Week 2's fantasy football WR rankings.

Week 2 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

WR1WR2WR3
1. CeeDee Lamb11. Courtland Sutton21. George Pickens
2. Brian Thomas Jr.12. DK Metcalf22. DeVonta Smith
3. Nico Collins13. AJ Brown23. Jameson Williams
4. Ladd McConkey14. Ja'Marr Chase24. Justin Jefferson
5. Drake London15. Mike Evans25. Garrett Wilson
6. Puka Nacua16. Zay Flowers26. Hollywood Brown
7. Amon-Ra St. Brown17. Davante Adams27. Jerry Jeudy
8. Marvin Harrison Jr.18. Emeka Egbuka28. Deebo Samuel
9. Jaxon Smith-Njigba19. Terry McLaurin29. Tyreek Hill
10. Tee Higgins20. Jakobi Meyers30. Calvin Ridley
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fantasy football best WR picks for Week 11 feat. CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, and more

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

3. Marvin Harrison Jr. - ARI vs. CAR

Ad

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the No. 8 fantasy WR for Week 2. In a Week 1 win versus the New Orleans Saints, Harrison put up 71 yards on five catches.

Playing against a Carolina Panthers team coming off a 26-10 thrashing against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Harrison is primed for a solid outing in Week 2.

2. Puka Nacua - LAR vs. TEN

Puka Nacua is the No. 6 overall fantasy WR ahead of Week 2. He was everything that Sean McVay needed him to be in their season opener against the Houston Texans. In a 14-9 win, Nacua bagged 10 catches for 130 yards.

Ad

With a Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the wideout stands to have an equally impressive performance against a team led by a rookie in Cam Ward. Although Tennessee managed to keep things respectably close versus the Denver Broncos, McVay's schemes are primed to get the Rams the road win.

1. CeeDee Lamb - DAL vs. NYG

Barring CeeDee Lamb's few slips against the Philadelphia Eagles, he enters Week 2 as the top WR in fantasy football. He recorded seven catches for 110 yards against their archrivals in Week 1.

Ad

He's in a prime position to capitalize in Week 2 when they face the New York Giants, who faltered versus the Washington Commanders. Big Blue bagged a mere six points in their defeat to the NFC championship runner-ups.

Lamb should make the most of the roster matchup.

About the author
Nicolaas Ackermann

Nicolaas Ackermann

I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...