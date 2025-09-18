Week 3 Buffalo Bills injury report: Latest on Josh Allen, Ed Oliver, Matt Milano, and more

The Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in a Thursday Night Football game in Week 3. The Bills enter the game with a 2-0 record, while the Dolphins have a 0-2 record to start the campaign.With the game being a quick turnaround from the Sunday fixture against the New York Jets, let's look at the Bills' injury report.Week 3 Buffalo Bills injury reportJosh Allen's injury statusJosh Allen is the starting quarterback for the Bills and the reigning NFL MVP. Allen suffered a bloody nose late in the first quarter of the win against the Jets, but still played the bulk of the blowout win.According to ESPN, Allen is expected to wear a visor on Thursday to protect his nose. The dual-threat quarterback has been practising with the visor this week as he looks to get used to it for the time being.The report adds that Allen hasn't been listed on the injury report this week. He'll play against the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, barring any pregame injury occurrence.Ed Oliver's injury statusAccording to CBS Sports, Ed Oliver isn't likely to play against the Miami Dolphins. The defensive tackle is dealing with an ankle issue, and he's yet to get the clear to return to action.The report states that Oliver missed the Buffalo Bills' win against the Jets due to the same ankle injury. However, he still has a day to prove his fitness ahead of the divisional match.If Oliver can't play, then his spot will be occupied by either Deone Walker or T.J. Sanders. Both players could line up alongside DaQuan Jones.Matt Milano's injury statusVeteran linebacker Matt Milano is another Buffalo Bills player trending towards missing Thursday Night's game against the Dolphins. The fan favorite is dealing with a pectoral injury, and he's in a race against time to prove his fitness.According to CBS Sports, Milano has missed the past two practice sessions because of a pectoral injury suffered against the New York Jets in Week 2. It's looking increasingly unlikely that he'll pass a late fitness test to suit up in a quick turnaround game.Shaq Thompson's injury statusAccording to Sports Illustrated, Shaq Thompson is dealing with a hand and hamstring injury going into Thursday Night Football. The Buffalo Bills veteran linebacker was limited in Tuesday's practice session.Thompson could be tasked with replacing Matt Milano if he's declared fit. However, his injury situation remains unclear so close to the TNF showdown. He's still a game-time decision.