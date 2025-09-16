Week 3 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings and Picks feat. Matt Prater and Tyler Loop

Week 3 of the 2025 fantasy football season has officially arrived and managers should now begin working on their starting lineups. It's important to have a strategy for all roster positions in order to full optimize final scores and maximize chances of winning weekly matchups.

Ad

This strategy applies to kickers, though they are often overlooked by many managers in most fantasy leagues. This creates an opportunity to capitalize on the situation and potentially gain valuable fantasy points.

Most kickers should only be started in a given week when they are in a favorable situation, with the exception of a few elite options. The best kickers often demonstrate desirable efficiencny and are also plaqying in a weekly matchup that's favorable to scoring conditions. Here are some potential options for Week 3 fantasy football as well as the full positional rankings for this week.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fantasy Football Week 3 Kicker Picks

Week 3 Kickers

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#3 - Matt Prater, Buffalo Bills

Ad

Matt Prater was brought in by the Buffalo Bills to replace Tyler Bass, who is currently on the Injured Reserve list. The veteran has exceeded expectations filling in for one of the best offenses in the NFL. He has successfully converted all 11 of his total kicking attempts this year.

#2 - Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cam Little has proven to be extremely efficient during his cfareer with the Jacksonville Jaguars so far. Through his first 19 games overall, he has made 33 of his 35 field goal attempts and all 32 of his extra point attempts. He is also plying in dome stadium on the road against the Houston Texans in Week 3, which further boosts his already solid value in fantasy football.

Ad

#1 - Tyler Loop, Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Loop was given the monumental task of replacing Justin Tucker for the Baltimore Ravens this year. Tucker has been the most accurate kicker in NFL history, but Loop has done a solid job so far, making in 13 of his 14 total attempts. He could be playing in a shootout against the Detroit Lions this week, so he is one of the Week 3 fantasy football kickers to target.

Ad

Fantasy Football Week 3 Kicker Rankings

Brandon Aubrey Cameron Dicker Tyler Loop Chris Boswell Cam Little Matt Prater Ka'imi Fairbairn Jake Bates Harrison Butker Chase McLaughlin Wil Lutz Jake Elliott Will Reichard Spencer Shrader Brandon McManus Jason Myers Evan McPherson Matt Gay Daniel Carlson Joshua Karty Parker Romo Chad Ryland Eddy Pineiro Joey Slye Cairo Santos Graham Gano Nick Folk Andy Borregales Riley Patterson Blake Grupe Ryan Fitzgerald Andre Szmyt

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.