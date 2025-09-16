  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Week 3 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings and Picks feat. Matt Prater and Tyler Loop

Week 3 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings and Picks feat. Matt Prater and Tyler Loop

By Adam Hulse
Modified Sep 16, 2025 17:53 GMT
Week 3 Fantasy Football Kickers
Week 3 Fantasy Football Kickers

Week 3 of the 2025 fantasy football season has officially arrived and managers should now begin working on their starting lineups. It's important to have a strategy for all roster positions in order to full optimize final scores and maximize chances of winning weekly matchups.

Ad

This strategy applies to kickers, though they are often overlooked by many managers in most fantasy leagues. This creates an opportunity to capitalize on the situation and potentially gain valuable fantasy points.

Most kickers should only be started in a given week when they are in a favorable situation, with the exception of a few elite options. The best kickers often demonstrate desirable efficiencny and are also plaqying in a weekly matchup that's favorable to scoring conditions. Here are some potential options for Week 3 fantasy football as well as the full positional rankings for this week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fantasy Football Week 3 Kicker Picks

Week 3 Kickers
Week 3 Kickers

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#3 - Matt Prater, Buffalo Bills

Ad

Matt Prater was brought in by the Buffalo Bills to replace Tyler Bass, who is currently on the Injured Reserve list. The veteran has exceeded expectations filling in for one of the best offenses in the NFL. He has successfully converted all 11 of his total kicking attempts this year.

#2 - Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cam Little has proven to be extremely efficient during his cfareer with the Jacksonville Jaguars so far. Through his first 19 games overall, he has made 33 of his 35 field goal attempts and all 32 of his extra point attempts. He is also plying in dome stadium on the road against the Houston Texans in Week 3, which further boosts his already solid value in fantasy football.

Ad

#1 - Tyler Loop, Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Loop was given the monumental task of replacing Justin Tucker for the Baltimore Ravens this year. Tucker has been the most accurate kicker in NFL history, but Loop has done a solid job so far, making in 13 of his 14 total attempts. He could be playing in a shootout against the Detroit Lions this week, so he is one of the Week 3 fantasy football kickers to target.

Ad

Fantasy Football Week 3 Kicker Rankings

  1. Brandon Aubrey
  2. Cameron Dicker
  3. Tyler Loop
  4. Chris Boswell
  5. Cam Little
  6. Matt Prater
  7. Ka'imi Fairbairn
  8. Jake Bates
  9. Harrison Butker
  10. Chase McLaughlin
  11. Wil Lutz
  12. Jake Elliott
  13. Will Reichard
  14. Spencer Shrader
  15. Brandon McManus
  16. Jason Myers
  17. Evan McPherson
  18. Matt Gay
  19. Daniel Carlson
  20. Joshua Karty
  21. Parker Romo
  22. Chad Ryland
  23. Eddy Pineiro
  24. Joey Slye
  25. Cairo Santos
  26. Graham Gano
  27. Nick Folk
  28. Andy Borregales
  29. Riley Patterson
  30. Blake Grupe
  31. Ryan Fitzgerald
  32. Andre Szmyt
About the author
Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse

Twitter icon

Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Adam Hulse
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications