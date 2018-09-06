Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Week 3, Mid-Ohio Valley Preview

29   //    06 Sep 2018, 00:25 IST

photo credits: WVSSAC

Van (1-0) at Paden City (0-2). The Van Bulldogs are coming off of a bye week. The skipped by Meadow Bridge 23-22 in week 1. The Paden City Wildcats are coming off of 2 losses. One, to Parkersburg Catholic 47-14 in week 1 and the other to Wirt County 35-16 in week 2.


Riverside (0-2) at Ripley (1-1). The Ripley Vikings came in at 15 in the class AAA rankings in week 2. The Vikings have a 27-12 win over Buckhannon-Upshur in week 2, but a loss to Parkersburg South 27-7 in week 1. The Riverside Warriors competed with class AAA powerhouse Huntington last week, but fell 24-8. The Warriors also have a 21-6 loss to Woodrow Wilson in week 1. This game has potential to be a good class AAA game this week.


Wirt County (1-1) at Gilmer County (0-2). The Wirt County Tigers are coming off of a 35-16 win to Paden City last week, but dropped their opener 16-6 to Calhoun County in week 1.


Racine Southern(OH.) (2-0) at Wahama (0-2). Racine Southern are coming off of 2 big wins.One, winning 36-6 and the second, winning 57-6 against both Ohio teams. Southern is a class AA team out of Ohio. The Wahama Falcons are coming off of 2 losses to Ravenswood 42-0 in week 1 and another Ohio team named Corning Miller 40-0 in week 2.


Williamstown (1-1) at Marietta(OH.) (2-0). The Williamstown Yellowjackets came in at 8 in the class A rankings in week 2. The Yellowjackets dropped their home opener to Wheeling Central 33-0 in week 1, but was able to rally back and beat Magnolia 20-8 in week 2. Marietta is coming off of 2 big wins to start the season. The first, winning 41-0 and the second, winning 55-21 against both Ohio teams. Marietta is a class AAA team out of Ohio.


Frontier(OH.) (1-1) at Ritchie County (1-1). The Ritchie County Rebels are coming off of a close loss to Parkersburg Catholic 32-28 in week 2 after winning a close one against Tyler Consolidated 24-22 in week 1. Frontier is a class AA team and is coming off of a dominating win 61-6, but had a dominating loss 60-14 playing both Ohio teams.


South Harrison (0-2) at Parkersburg Catholic (2-0). The South Harrison Hawks are coming off of 2 losses to Doddridge County 52-14 in week 1 and Point Pleasant 58-7 in week 2, while The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders is coming in with a dominating 47-14 win over Paden City in week 1 and a close 32-28 win over Ritchie County in week 2.


Parkersburg (0-2) at Woodrow Wilson (2-0). Has The Woodrow Flying Eagles overcome a drought? The Flying Eagles are looking to get back to the class AAA playoffs, something they haven't done since 2014 and have won no more than 3 games since then. The Flying Eagles have beat Riverside 21-6 in week 1 and their rival Greenbrier East 34-2 in week 2. The Flying Eagles has a remainder of tough games to be played being in The MSAC however. The Parkersburg Big Reds are coming off of a 45-35 loss to Morgantown in week 1 and a 40-20 loss to Cabell Midland in week 2. The Big Reds have been playing without top recruited player in Brenton Strange though.


Parkersburg South (1-1) at Athens(OH.) (1-1) The Parkersburg South Patriots are coming off of a 24-7 loss to University in week 1, but they competed well. They do hold a 27-7 win over Ripley in week 1. Athens is coming off of a close loss 35-31, but hold a 51-26 win playing both Ohio teams. Athens is a class AAA team. Class A No. 2 Doddridge County (2-0) at Calhoun County (1-1) The Doddridge County Bulldogs came in at 4 in the class A rankings in week 2. The Bulldogs also come into week 3 with 2 wins against South Harrison 52-14 in week 1 and Tyler Consolidated 62-43 in week 2. The Calhoun Red Devils are coming off of a 28-8 loss to Notre Dame in week 2, but hold a 16-6 win over Wirt County in week 1.

wvsportscast
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
West Virginia Prep Sports, college, and professional sports.
West Virginia High School Football Schedule for Week 3
