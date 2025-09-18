Week 3 TNF Bills vs. Dolphins Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. James Cook, Tyreek Hill, Khalil Shakir

Week 3 of the 2025 fantasy football season kicks off with a Thursday Nigh Football showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. The AFC rivals feature some of the most elite lineup options, but not all of them should be started this week. Here are some fo the top targets and fades from this particular matchup to start off the week.

Week 3 TNF Bills vs Dolphins Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

Week 3 starts

The Buffalo Bills have one of the most obvious lineup locks in all of fantasy football. Josh Allen has consistently been one of the most productive quarterabcks with yearly finishes of QB1 or QB2 in each of the past five seasons. This means that he should be started every week, regardless of his matchup, but is even more valuable in Week 3 against the struggling Miami Dolphins.

He is joined by his running back James Cook, who has been one of the best overall fantasy players during the 2025 season so far. He currently ranks as the overall RB1 through the first two weeks and has already recorded 237 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns.

The other starting running back, De'Von Achane, is also an extremely valuable fantasy starter this week. He has ranked among the top ten weekly running backs in each of his first two games this year and led the Dolphins with ten targets las week.

Tyreek Hill has been a polarizing fantasy football wide receiver this year, but a matchup with the Bills appears to be a solid spot for him. Potential game script suggests that the Dolphins will need to pass the ball foten to keep up on the scoreboard, so he could see a heavy workload. he also recorded 109 yards las week, so he could be rounding back into form.

Must Starts

Josh Allen

James Cook

De'Von Achane

Tyreek Hill

DFS Picks

Jaylen Waddle

Keon Coleman

Dalton Kincaid

Week 3 TNF Bills vs Dolphins Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

Week 3 sits

The Buffalo Bills feature a somewhat frustrating target distribution from a fantasy football perspective. Josh Allen spreads the ball around often, which creates inconsistencies from his wide receivers. Khalil Shakir is an ideal example of this with just one reception last week after catching six passes in hjis first game of the season. His floor is too low to trust in most lineups right now.

Must Sits

Ollie Gordon II

Ray Davis

Ty Johnson

Malik Washington

Elijah Moore

Dawson Knox

DFS Fades

Tua Tagovailoa

Khalil Shakir

Josh Palmer

