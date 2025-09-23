  • home icon
  Week 4 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings and Picks feat. Spencer Shrader and Brandon Aubrey

Week 4 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings and Picks feat. Spencer Shrader and Brandon Aubrey

By Adam Hulse
Modified Sep 23, 2025 16:43 GMT
Week 4 fantasy football kickers
Week 4 fantasy football kickers

Week 4 of the 2025 fantasy football season has officially arrived and all managers should now be preparing their starting lineups. Many of them will solely focus on their offensive skill positions, giving others an edge if they choose to optimize their kickers as well. The best options often display elite efficiency with a favorable weekly matchup, including the following top picks, along with full weekly rankings.

Fantasy Football Week 4 Kicker Picks

Week 4 Kickers
Week 4 Kickers

#3 - Matt Prater, Buffalo Bills

Matt Prater was signed by the Buffalo Bills to replace Tyler bass while he recovers from an injury. The veteran has exceeded expectataions and has been one of the best kickers during the 2025 fantasy football season so far.

He will enter Week 4 currently ranked as the overall K5 after having converted on 16 of his 17 total kicking attempts through his first three games. He should have plenty of scoring opportunities this week against the New Orleans Saints in what's expected to be a blowout by the Bills.

#2 - Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts

Spencer Shrader demonstrated his upside in a limited sample size during his rookie season last year. He successfully converted on all 14 of his total kicking attempts across four gems with three different teams.

He did enough to earn the starting kicker role for the Indianapolis Colts this year and has responded in a big way. He currently ranks as the overall K1 so far and get a favorable Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in a potential shootout.

#1 - Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Brandon Aubrey has been the most reliable fantasy football kicker during his career with the Dallas Cowboys so far. He has finished as the overall K1 in each of his two completed seasons so far and currently ranks as the K3 this year.

The Cowboys start has a rare combination of being one of the most powerful kickers in NFL history, as well as one of the most accurate. He enters his Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers perfect on his 14 kicking attempts this year.

Fantasy Football Week 4 Kicker Rankings

  1. Brandon Aubrey
  2. Cameron Dicker
  3. Spencer Shrader
  4. Matt Prater
  5. Harrison Butker
  6. Jake Bates
  7. Tyler Loop
  8. Chris Boswell
  9. Wil Lutz
  10. Brandon McManus
  11. Ka'imi Fairbairn
  12. Jake Elliott
  13. Cam Little
  14. Josh Karty
  15. Daniel Carlson
  16. Will Reichard
  17. Jason Myers
  18. Chase McLaughlin
  19. Matt Gay
  20. Chad Ryland
  21. Parker Romo
  22. Eddy Pineiro
  23. Evan McPherson
  24. Cairo Santos
  25. Joey Slye
  26. Graham Gano
  27. Andy Borregales
  28. Andre Szmyt
  29. Nick Folk
  30. Blake Grupe
  31. Riley Patterson
  32. Ryan Fitzgerald
Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

