Week 4 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings and Picks feat. Spencer Shrader and Brandon Aubrey

Week 4 of the 2025 fantasy football season has officially arrived and all managers should now be preparing their starting lineups. Many of them will solely focus on their offensive skill positions, giving others an edge if they choose to optimize their kickers as well. The best options often display elite efficiency with a favorable weekly matchup, including the following top picks, along with full weekly rankings.

Fantasy Football Week 4 Kicker Picks

Week 4 Kickers

#3 - Matt Prater, Buffalo Bills

Matt Prater was signed by the Buffalo Bills to replace Tyler bass while he recovers from an injury. The veteran has exceeded expectataions and has been one of the best kickers during the 2025 fantasy football season so far.

He will enter Week 4 currently ranked as the overall K5 after having converted on 16 of his 17 total kicking attempts through his first three games. He should have plenty of scoring opportunities this week against the New Orleans Saints in what's expected to be a blowout by the Bills.

#2 - Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts

Spencer Shrader demonstrated his upside in a limited sample size during his rookie season last year. He successfully converted on all 14 of his total kicking attempts across four gems with three different teams.

He did enough to earn the starting kicker role for the Indianapolis Colts this year and has responded in a big way. He currently ranks as the overall K1 so far and get a favorable Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in a potential shootout.

#1 - Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Brandon Aubrey has been the most reliable fantasy football kicker during his career with the Dallas Cowboys so far. He has finished as the overall K1 in each of his two completed seasons so far and currently ranks as the K3 this year.

The Cowboys start has a rare combination of being one of the most powerful kickers in NFL history, as well as one of the most accurate. He enters his Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers perfect on his 14 kicking attempts this year.

Fantasy Football Week 4 Kicker Rankings

Brandon Aubrey Cameron Dicker Spencer Shrader Matt Prater Harrison Butker Jake Bates Tyler Loop Chris Boswell Wil Lutz Brandon McManus Ka'imi Fairbairn Jake Elliott Cam Little Josh Karty Daniel Carlson Will Reichard Jason Myers Chase McLaughlin Matt Gay Chad Ryland Parker Romo Eddy Pineiro Evan McPherson Cairo Santos Joey Slye Graham Gano Andy Borregales Andre Szmyt Nick Folk Blake Grupe Riley Patterson Ryan Fitzgerald

