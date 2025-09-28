Week 4 SNF Cowboys vs. Packers Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. George Pickens, Tucker Kraft, Matthew Golden

Week 4 of the 2025 fantasy football season features a Sunday Night Football showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. Both teams have an intriguing cast of offensive weapons that make for specualtive fantasy picks in most weeks. Here's which ones to target and fade in this particualr matchup this week.
Week 4 SNF Cowboys vs Packers Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks
The Dallas Cowboys got devastating news last week when CeeDee Lamb went down with an injury. He will not be available when they take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football.
He has been the primary focus of their passing offense in recent years, but his absence creates an opportunity for George Pickens to step up in a big way. He was acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason to serve as their WR2, but he will take over the featured role in this matchup. The Packers have a tough defense, but this clearly makes Pickens a legitimate fantasy option.
Tucker Kraft is another intriguing target this week amid his impressive start to the 2025 season so far. He currently ranks as the overall TE3 and gets an ideal matchup to keep it rolling this week. The Cowboys defense has severely struggled in pass coverage, so Kraft could be in line for another big game.
Must Starts
- Josh Jacobs
- Javonte Williams
- George Pickens
- Tucker Kraft
DFS Picks
- Jordan Love
- KaVontae Turpin
- Jake Ferguson
Week 4 SNF Cowboys vs Packers Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks
Matthew Golden failed to make an impact in his first two game with the Packers, totaling just two receptions for 16 yards. The rookie finally flashed his upside last week when he recorded four receptions for 52 yards. He also added three carries for nine yards as Green Bay looks to keep him involved in their offensive gameplan.
While all of this points to a bright future for the dynamic playmaker, Golden should still be faded in fantasy football lineups this week. His floor has proven to be too low so far to trust in most formats right now, though his long-term outlook still makes him an attractive bench stash going forward. He is likely to break out at some point, but he's too risky to start against the Cowboys this week.
Must Sits
- Miles Sanders
- Dontayvion Wicks
- Matthew Golden
- Luke Musgrave
DFS Fades
- Dak Prescott
- Romeo Doubs
- Jalen Tolbert
