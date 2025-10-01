  • home icon
Week 5 Fantasy Football RB Rankings and Picks feat. Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, James Cook, and Jahmyr Gibbs

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Oct 01, 2025 11:20 GMT
Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, James Cook and Jahmyr Gibbs are the hottest names in fantasy football in the early stages of the season. Their teams are steadily building momentum as the season is in full swing.

Heading into Week 5, there's a lot of data available to make informed decisions when it comes to your fantasy team. Running back presents some exciting matchups this week, and we've ranked the best in the league for your information.

Let's explore the best backs in the NFL ahead of the weekend.

Week 5 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

Here is the full ranking for Week 5:

  1. Jonathan Taylor
  2. Christian McCaffrey
  3. James Cook
  4. Jahmyr Gibbs
  5. De'Von Achane
  6. Derrick Henry
  7. Saquon Barkley
  8. Omarion Hampton
  9. Bucky Irving
  10. Ashton Jeanty
  11. Jordan Mason
  12. Cam Skattebo
  13. Breece Hall
  14. Quinshon Judkins
  15. Kyren Williams
  16. J.K. Dobbins
  17. Kenneth Walker III
  18. Javonte Williams
  19. Chuba Hubbard
  20. Trey Benson
  21. Travis Etienne Jr.
  22. Tony Pollard
  23. Alvin Kamara
  24. David Montgomery
  25. Chase Brown
  26. TreVeyon Henderson
  27. Rhamondre Stevenson
  28. Woody Marks
  29. Isiah Pacheco
  30. Zach Charbonnet
A few of these players could have a big game this week.

Week 5 Fantasy Football RB Picks

Jahmyr Gibbs @CIN

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is arguably becoming the most important component in Dan Campbell's offense. Week 5 could see him explode again.

Detroit visits the Cincinnati Bengals, who are left with little hope without quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals' defense also ranks second-to-last in stopping running backs, opening up the game for Gibbs.

De'Von Achane @CAR

Miami Dolphins rusher De'Von Achane is a must-start back most of the time, given his versatility in both the running and passing game. The Dolphins are looking to get going after their primetime win against the New York Jets.

Their next opponent, the Carolina Panthers, is another chance for Achane to score big. Carolina ranks 21st versus opposing running backs, so Miami's top back could wreak havoc.

Cam Skattebo @NO

The New York Giants, in a couple of ways, resemble the Dallas Cowboys under rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. Giants youngsters Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo could be the future of the franchise.

Running back Skattebo should have a big game in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, who are 24th against opposing rushers.

Nicolaas Ackermann

I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade.

