  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Week 5 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid, and more

Week 5 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid, and more

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Oct 01, 2025 13:47 GMT
Week 5 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid, and more
Week 5 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid, and more. IMAGN

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta and Buffalo Bills star Dalton Kincaid are persons of interest in Sportskeeda's fantasy football rankings this week. Both players' teams are off to strong starts this season, and they'll look to continue the momentum in Week 5.

Ad

Fantasy players are yet again tasked with figuring out the impossible puzzle of tight end, a position that historically struggles to produce fantasy points. However, we're here to highlight the best at the position for you.

Let's dive into the ranking for this week.

Week 5 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

Here is Week 5's tight end ranking:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

  1. Trey McBride
  2. Brock Bowers
  3. Tyler Warren
  4. Sam LaPorta
  5. Jake Ferguson
  6. Hunter Henry
  7. Juwan Johnson
  8. Dalton Kincaid
  9. Travis Kelce
  10. Dallas Goedert
  11. T.J. Hockenson
  12. Mark Andrews
  13. Zach Ertz
  14. Brenton Strange
  15. David Njoku
  16. Darren Waller
  17. Harold Fannin Jr.
  18. Dalton Schultz
  19. AJ Barner
  20. Chig Okonkwo
  21. Oronde Gadsden II
  22. Theo Johnson
  23. Cade Otton
  24. Mason Taylor
  25. Jake Tonges
  26. Isaiah Likely
  27. Evan Engram
  28. Tommy Tremble
  29. Mike Gesicki
  30. Noah Gray
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Look out for some of these stars to have good outings this week.

Week 5 Fantasy Football TE Picks

NFL: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
NFL: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Sam LaPorta @CIN

Ad

The Cincinnati Bengals are another crisis team early in the season, with quarterback Joe Burrow injured. Jake Browning is filling in for him, but the team as a whole is suffering. Heading into Week 5, the Bengals' defense ranks 28th against opposing tight ends.

Detroit Lions star Sam LaPorta should make the most of the favorable situation, playing in a loaded offense.

Dalton Kincaid vs. NE

The Buffalo Bills are a hard puzzle to solve with the roster they have. A stacked offense and defense make it the head honcho of the AFC East.

Ad

Tight end Dalton Kincaid is riding a strong wave on the offense, and he should have a big game again in Week 5 versus the New England Patriots. The Pats are 24th in the NFL against opposing tight ends.

Darren Waller @CAR

Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller is like a bomb with a delayed fuse at the start of the season. After not featuring in the first three weeks, he shot through the roof in Week 4 against the New York Jets, recording 16.2 fantasy points.

Facing the 27th tight-end defense of the Carolina Panthers, Waller could see another big week as a useful weapon in Miami's offense.

About the author
Nicolaas Ackermann

Nicolaas Ackermann

I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications