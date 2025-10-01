Week 5 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid, and more

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta and Buffalo Bills star Dalton Kincaid are persons of interest in Sportskeeda's fantasy football rankings this week. Both players' teams are off to strong starts this season, and they'll look to continue the momentum in Week 5.

Fantasy players are yet again tasked with figuring out the impossible puzzle of tight end, a position that historically struggles to produce fantasy points. However, we're here to highlight the best at the position for you.

Let's dive into the ranking for this week.

Week 5 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

Here is Week 5's tight end ranking:

Trey McBride Brock Bowers Tyler Warren Sam LaPorta Jake Ferguson Hunter Henry Juwan Johnson Dalton Kincaid Travis Kelce Dallas Goedert T.J. Hockenson Mark Andrews Zach Ertz Brenton Strange David Njoku Darren Waller Harold Fannin Jr. Dalton Schultz AJ Barner Chig Okonkwo Oronde Gadsden II Theo Johnson Cade Otton Mason Taylor Jake Tonges Isaiah Likely Evan Engram Tommy Tremble Mike Gesicki Noah Gray

Look out for some of these stars to have good outings this week.

Week 5 Fantasy Football TE Picks

NFL: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Sam LaPorta @CIN

The Cincinnati Bengals are another crisis team early in the season, with quarterback Joe Burrow injured. Jake Browning is filling in for him, but the team as a whole is suffering. Heading into Week 5, the Bengals' defense ranks 28th against opposing tight ends.

Detroit Lions star Sam LaPorta should make the most of the favorable situation, playing in a loaded offense.

Dalton Kincaid vs. NE

The Buffalo Bills are a hard puzzle to solve with the roster they have. A stacked offense and defense make it the head honcho of the AFC East.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid is riding a strong wave on the offense, and he should have a big game again in Week 5 versus the New England Patriots. The Pats are 24th in the NFL against opposing tight ends.

Darren Waller @CAR

Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller is like a bomb with a delayed fuse at the start of the season. After not featuring in the first three weeks, he shot through the roof in Week 4 against the New York Jets, recording 16.2 fantasy points.

Facing the 27th tight-end defense of the Carolina Panthers, Waller could see another big week as a useful weapon in Miami's offense.

