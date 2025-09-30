  • home icon
Week 5 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Top Priority Adds ft. Woody Marks, Wan'Dale Robinson, and more

By Adam Hulse
Modified Sep 30, 2025 15:11 GMT
The Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver wire features several intriguing targets across all positions. Many factors contribute to this, including major injuries, rookie development, and the start of the bye weeks. Managers who land the top options each week have the best chance of building a winning roster, so here are some of the priority targets.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Priority Adds for Week 5

RankWeek 5 Waiver Wire TargetsPositionTeam
1Woody MarksRBHouston Texans
2Wan'Dale RobinsonWRNew York Giants
3Elic AyomanorWRTennessee Titans
4Malik WashingtonWRMiami Dolphins
5Darren WallerTEMiami Dolphins
6Darius SlaytonWRNew York Giants
7Tyjae SpearsRBTennessee Titans
8 Kenneth GainwellRBPittsburgh Steelers
9 Jaxson DartQBNew York Giants
10Romeo DoubsWRGreen Bay Packers
also-read-trending Trending

Top Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Waiver Wire RB adds for Week 5

#1 - Woody Marks, Houston Texans (32% rostered)

Woody Marks should be near the top of the wiaver wire rankings in every league this week. He broke out in a major way for the Houston Texans last week, finishing as the weekly RB6, and has a clear path to surpassing Nick Chubb for a featured role in their offense.

#2 - Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans (38% rostered)

Tyjae Spears has spent the first four weeks of the 2025 season injured, but he is nearing a return to the Tennessee Titans. This could come as soon as Week 5, and he is expected to work in tandem with Tony Pollard upon his return.

#3 - Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers (33% rostered)

Kenneth Gainwell received an increased workload for the Pittsburgh Steelers last week with Jaylen Warren out with an injury. He responded by finishing as the weekly RB3 and may have earned himself more touches going forward.

Waiver Wire WR adds for Week 5

#1 - Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants (43% rostered)

Wan'Dale Robinson is likely to see his fantasy value increase with Malik Nabers suffering a season-ending injury. He is the new WR1 for the New York Giants, who recently named rookie Jaxson Dart their starting quarterback for the remainder of the year.

#2 - Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans (39% rostered)

Elic Ayomanor has seemingly surpassed Calvin Ridley as the WR1 in the Tennessee Titans' offense for quarterback Cam Ward. The rookie leads the team with 25 targets through their first four games.

#3 - Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins (3% rostered)

Malik Washington is expected to move into a starting role for the Miami Dolphins after Tyreek Hill suffered a major injury last week. He brings massive upside if he's utilized in a similar role.

Waiver Wire TE adds for Week 5

#1 - Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins (9% rostered)

Darren Waller made his return from retirement last week and immediately scored two touchdowns. The Miami Dolphins need a spark, and the formerly elite tight end could potentially provide it.

#2 - Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars (27% rostered)

Brenton Strange ranks as the TE15 and has already recorded 19 receptions in his first season as a starting tight end. His role with the Jacksonville Jaguars appears to be growing.

#3 - Mason Taylor, New York Jets (7% rostered)

Mason Taylor has increased his targets in each of his four games with the New York Jets so far. The rookie could give them a reliable secondary target behind Garrett Wilson, which they desperately need.

