  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Week 5 New York Jets vs Dallas Cowboys injury report: Latest on CeeDee Lamb, Miles Sanders, Michael Carter II, and more

Week 5 New York Jets vs Dallas Cowboys injury report: Latest on CeeDee Lamb, Miles Sanders, Michael Carter II, and more

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 05, 2025 12:23 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Week 5 New York Jets vs Dallas Cowboys injury report: Latest on CeeDee Lamb, Miles Sanders, Michael Carter II, and more (Credits: Getty)

The Dallas Cowboys gave it their all in Week 4, but they were only able to leave AT&T Stadium with a 40-40 tie against the Green Bay Packers. They will now face the winless New York Jets in Week 5 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday in an attempt to record just their second win of the season.

Ad

The Cowboys' offense, even without star receiver CeeDee Lamb, was strong against Green Bay, scoring touchdowns and moving the ball effectively, but the defense once again faltered at crucial times.

Meanwhile, Aaron Glenn's New York Jets lost 27-21 to the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football following three disastrous fumbles. That was their fourth defeat in four games in a season thus far marked by patchy offensive and defensive performances.

Here, we will take a look at the injury reports for both New York and Dallas ahead of the Week 5 showdown.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

New York Jets injury report for Week 5

The New York Jets are much healthier than the Dallas Cowboys ahead of their Week 5 matchup, but they may also be missing a few key defensive players.

Cornerback Michael Carter II has been ruled out to play because of a concussion he suffered in the Week 4 loss to the Dolphins. He has recorded 13 tackles and two passes defended through four games this season for New York, so he will be a big miss for them against Dallas.

Ad

The Jets' secondary will be led by Jarvis Brownlee and Qwan'tez Stiggers in Carter's absence on Sunday.

Additionally, the Jets have ruled running back Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) and defensive end Jermaine Johnson (ankle) questionable to play. They both missed practice throughout the week, which is never a good sign for their availability status.

Dallas Cowboys injury report for Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys are severely beset by injuries going into this Week 5 game; they missed multiple players during the week of practice, and five of those players have been ruled out to play against the Jets.

Ad

The team has ruled out right guard Tyler Booker (ankle), left tackle Tyler Guyton (concussion), safety Malik Hooker (toe), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (foot) for the Sunday afternoon matchup.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys also have six more players listed as questionable: wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (knee), defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (ankle), linebacker Kenneth Murray (knee), running back Miles Sanders (ankle/ankle), right guard Tyler Smith (knee) and cornerback Caelen Carson (knee).

Ad
Ad

CeeDee Lamb injury update

It should come as no surprise that CeeDee Lamb has been sidelined for the second consecutive week due to an ankle injury.

Although the Cowboys have not yet announced Lamb's return date, it is encouraging that he was not placed on injured reserve, which would have resulted in him missing at least four games.

Lamb has not been able to practice since sustaining that high left ankle sprain against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. However, he reportedly did some individual work on the field for the first time on Wednesday, which might mean he can play again next week when the Cowboys play the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.

Ad

Miles Sanders' injury update

The Dallas Cowboys may also be without backup running back Miles Sanders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday due to an ankle and knee ailment. He missed all three of Dallas' practice sessions this week after sustaining the injury during the team's Week 4 tie with the Green Bay Packers.

Sanders has been designated questionable to play, so if he is unable to play against New York, the Cowboys will likely give rookie Jaydon Blue an opportunity to serve as backup to starter Javonte Williams.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications