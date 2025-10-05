Week 5 New York Jets vs Dallas Cowboys injury report: Latest on CeeDee Lamb, Miles Sanders, Michael Carter II, and more

The Dallas Cowboys gave it their all in Week 4, but they were only able to leave AT&amp;T Stadium with a 40-40 tie against the Green Bay Packers. They will now face the winless New York Jets in Week 5 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday in an attempt to record just their second win of the season.The Cowboys' offense, even without star receiver CeeDee Lamb, was strong against Green Bay, scoring touchdowns and moving the ball effectively, but the defense once again faltered at crucial times.Meanwhile, Aaron Glenn's New York Jets lost 27-21 to the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football following three disastrous fumbles. That was their fourth defeat in four games in a season thus far marked by patchy offensive and defensive performances.Here, we will take a look at the injury reports for both New York and Dallas ahead of the Week 5 showdown.New York Jets injury report for Week 5The New York Jets are much healthier than the Dallas Cowboys ahead of their Week 5 matchup, but they may also be missing a few key defensive players.Cornerback Michael Carter II has been ruled out to play because of a concussion he suffered in the Week 4 loss to the Dolphins. He has recorded 13 tackles and two passes defended through four games this season for New York, so he will be a big miss for them against Dallas.The Jets' secondary will be led by Jarvis Brownlee and Qwan'tez Stiggers in Carter's absence on Sunday.Additionally, the Jets have ruled running back Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) and defensive end Jermaine Johnson (ankle) questionable to play. They both missed practice throughout the week, which is never a good sign for their availability status.Dallas Cowboys injury report for Week 5The Dallas Cowboys are severely beset by injuries going into this Week 5 game; they missed multiple players during the week of practice, and five of those players have been ruled out to play against the Jets.The team has ruled out right guard Tyler Booker (ankle), left tackle Tyler Guyton (concussion), safety Malik Hooker (toe), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (foot) for the Sunday afternoon matchup.Unfortunately, the Cowboys also have six more players listed as questionable: wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (knee), defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (ankle), linebacker Kenneth Murray (knee), running back Miles Sanders (ankle/ankle), right guard Tyler Smith (knee) and cornerback Caelen Carson (knee).CeeDee Lamb injury updateIt should come as no surprise that CeeDee Lamb has been sidelined for the second consecutive week due to an ankle injury.Although the Cowboys have not yet announced Lamb's return date, it is encouraging that he was not placed on injured reserve, which would have resulted in him missing at least four games.Lamb has not been able to practice since sustaining that high left ankle sprain against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. However, he reportedly did some individual work on the field for the first time on Wednesday, which might mean he can play again next week when the Cowboys play the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.Miles Sanders' injury updateThe Dallas Cowboys may also be without backup running back Miles Sanders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday due to an ankle and knee ailment. He missed all three of Dallas' practice sessions this week after sustaining the injury during the team's Week 4 tie with the Green Bay Packers.Sanders has been designated questionable to play, so if he is unable to play against New York, the Cowboys will likely give rookie Jaydon Blue an opportunity to serve as backup to starter Javonte Williams.