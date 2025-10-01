  • home icon
Week 5 San Francisco 49ers injury report: Latest on Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Brock Purdy and more

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Oct 01, 2025 16:10 GMT
San Francisco 49ers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Getty
The San Francisco 49ers will travel to SoFi Stadium to face the LA Rams in Week 5. The game will be on Thursday, and it'll give both teams a chance to improve to 4-1 to start the season.

With the 49ers gearing up for a road matchup, let's explore their injury report.

Week 5 San Francisco 49ers injury report

Jauan Jennings' injury status

Jauan Jennings is dealing with an undisclosed injury in the lead-up to the LA Rams game. The wide receiver has dealt with several injuries this season, and he's in a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of Thursday's matchup.

According to CBS Sports, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Jennings' status is up in the air. He missed Week 3 due to ankle and shoulder issues, and suffered a hit to his ribs in the Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jennings was listed as a nonparticipant in the 49ers' Monday injury report. He'll need to feature in at least one practice session to prove his fitness.

Ricky Pearsall's injury status

Ricky Pearsall is dealing with a knee injury. The second-year wide receiver sustained it versus the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch expects Pearsall to be listed as questionable for the Rams game, according to CBS Sports. The short week is a factor in his expectations.

The report mentioned that Pearsall was listed as a nonparticipant on the team's estimated practice report on Monday. He must feature in some capacity in this week's practice to play against LA.

Mac Jones' injury status

Mac Jones appeared on the 49ers' injury report ahead of the Thursday Night Football matchup. The former New England Patriots standout is dealing with a knee injury.

The team website reported that Jones was a full participant on Monday. There's a good chance that he'll play against the Rams, especially if Brock Purdy is unable to shake off his injury issues.

Brock Purdy's injury status

Brock Purdy is still dealing with the toe injury that forced him to miss Weeks 2 and 3.

The quarterback is unsure whether he will play on Thursday.

"Honestly, Thursday night football games, they come quick, so anything can happen," Purdy said on Tuesday, via ESPN. "But I am still hopeful that I can. We will see."

Purdy returned to action against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. San Francisco fans will watch Purdy's practice reports closely as Thursday's game is just around the corner.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

