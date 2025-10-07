  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Week 6 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. Puka Nacua, Rome Odunze, and more

Week 6 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. Puka Nacua, Rome Odunze, and more

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Oct 07, 2025 11:18 GMT
Week 6 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. Puka Nacua, Rome Odunze, and more
Week 6 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. Puka Nacua, Rome Odunze, and more. IMAGN

While LA Rams wideout Puka Nacua continues to dominate fantasy football rankings, players like Rome Odunze have risen to become stars in their own right. Week 6 presents more exciting matchups at wide receiver that fantasy managers should take note of, and we're here to help you dissect games to compile the ultimate lineup.

Ad

Wide receiver is a position that demands a lot of attention in fantasy, and with bye weeks starting to kick in now, building a deep rotation becomes increasingly important.

Let's explore the fantasy wide receiver ranking for Week 6.

Week 6 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Here is this week's ranking:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

  1. Puka Nacua
  2. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  4. Rome Odunze
  5. Drake London
  6. George Pickens
  7. Emeka Egbuka
  8. Deebo Samuel Sr.
  9. Garrett Wilson
  10. Davante Adams
  11. Quentin Johnston
  12. Ja'Marr Chase
  13. Tetairoa McMillan
  14. Xavier Worthy
  15. Michael Pittman Jr.
  16. Marvin Harrison Jr.
  17. Courtland Sutton
  18. Jaylen Waddle
  19. Chris Olave
  20. Keenan Allen
  21. Ladd McConkey
  22. A.J. Brown
  23. Zay Flowers
  24. Brian Thomas Jr.
  25. DK Metcalf
  26. Jakobi Meyers
  27. Jameson Williams
  28. Stefon Diggs
  29. DeVonta Smith
  30. Ricky Pearsall
  31. Calvin Ridley
  32. Chris Godwin
  33. Tee Higgins
  34. Wan'Dale Robinson
  35. Jauan Jennings
  36. DJ Moore
  37. Matthew Golden
  38. Romeo Doubs
  39. Khalil Shakir
  40. Rashid Shaheed
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Some of these players could have big games.

Week 6 Fantasy Football WR Picks

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

Puka Nacua @BAL

Ad

Rams superstar Puka Nacua has been a go-to option every week in fantasy football. He has only once dipped below 18 fantasy points in a week.

Week 6 should be a huge week for Nacua, as the Rams travel east to face the Baltimore Ravens, who have the 31st-ranked defense against opposing wide receivers. Nacua, as the best wideout in football, will likely have a big day.

Rome Odunze @WAS

Chicago Bears receiver Rome Odunze is slowly establishing himself as a reliable starter in fantasy football.

Ad

Chicago visits the Washington Commanders in Week 6, and Odunze's connection with quarterback Caleb Williams should mean a lot of fantasy points against Washington's 22nd defense versus wideouts.

Davante Adams @BAL

The Rams' WR2, Davante Adams, is also a name to watch next to Puka Nacua on Sunday. Adams hasn't been the superstar of previous years, but he can still be trusted to pad conservative stats in fantasy football.

Baltimore's porous secondary could also see him having a big game in Week 6.

About the author
Nicolaas Ackermann

Nicolaas Ackermann

I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications