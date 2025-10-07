Week 6 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. Puka Nacua, Rome Odunze, and more

While LA Rams wideout Puka Nacua continues to dominate fantasy football rankings, players like Rome Odunze have risen to become stars in their own right. Week 6 presents more exciting matchups at wide receiver that fantasy managers should take note of, and we're here to help you dissect games to compile the ultimate lineup.
Wide receiver is a position that demands a lot of attention in fantasy, and with bye weeks starting to kick in now, building a deep rotation becomes increasingly important.
Let's explore the fantasy wide receiver ranking for Week 6.
Week 6 Fantasy Football WR Rankings
Here is this week's ranking:
- Puka Nacua
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Rome Odunze
- Drake London
- George Pickens
- Emeka Egbuka
- Deebo Samuel Sr.
- Garrett Wilson
- Davante Adams
- Quentin Johnston
- Ja'Marr Chase
- Tetairoa McMillan
- Xavier Worthy
- Michael Pittman Jr.
- Marvin Harrison Jr.
- Courtland Sutton
- Jaylen Waddle
- Chris Olave
- Keenan Allen
- Ladd McConkey
- A.J. Brown
- Zay Flowers
- Brian Thomas Jr.
- DK Metcalf
- Jakobi Meyers
- Jameson Williams
- Stefon Diggs
- DeVonta Smith
- Ricky Pearsall
- Calvin Ridley
- Chris Godwin
- Tee Higgins
- Wan'Dale Robinson
- Jauan Jennings
- DJ Moore
- Matthew Golden
- Romeo Doubs
- Khalil Shakir
- Rashid Shaheed
Some of these players could have big games.
Week 6 Fantasy Football WR Picks
Puka Nacua @BAL
Rams superstar Puka Nacua has been a go-to option every week in fantasy football. He has only once dipped below 18 fantasy points in a week.
Week 6 should be a huge week for Nacua, as the Rams travel east to face the Baltimore Ravens, who have the 31st-ranked defense against opposing wide receivers. Nacua, as the best wideout in football, will likely have a big day.
Rome Odunze @WAS
Chicago Bears receiver Rome Odunze is slowly establishing himself as a reliable starter in fantasy football.
Chicago visits the Washington Commanders in Week 6, and Odunze's connection with quarterback Caleb Williams should mean a lot of fantasy points against Washington's 22nd defense versus wideouts.
Davante Adams @BAL
The Rams' WR2, Davante Adams, is also a name to watch next to Puka Nacua on Sunday. Adams hasn't been the superstar of previous years, but he can still be trusted to pad conservative stats in fantasy football.
Baltimore's porous secondary could also see him having a big game in Week 6.
