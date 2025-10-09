Week 6 TNF Giants vs. Eagles Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Saquon Barkley, Jaxson Dart, DeVonta Smith

Week 6 of the 2025 fantasy football season kicks off with a Thursday Night Football showdown between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. Managers will want to get their weeks off to a good start and will have plenty of lineup options to potentially do so. Here are some of the best playres to target and fade from this opening game of the weekly slate.
Giants vs Eagles TNF Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em Picks
The New York Giants made the decision to name Jaxson Dart their starter for the remainder of the 2025 fantasy football season. The rookie has respoded with weekly finishes of QB11 and QB16 in his two starts. His rushing contributions, including 109 yards and a tocuhdown, make him a borderline starter in season long leagues and an excellent target in DFS formats.
Saquon Barkley hasn't quite been the dominant force for the Philadelphia Eagles this year as he was during his iconic campaign last season. The defending NFL Offensive Player of the Year still ranks as the overall RB9 in fantasy football. His managers are still waiting for one of his signature performances and this week could be the perfect time for it. When he faced off against his former team last year, he totaled 187 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.
Must Starts
- Jalen Hurts
- Saquon Barkley
- Cam Skattebo
DFS Picks
- Jaxson Dart
- Wan'Dale Robinson
- Theo Johnson
- Dallas Goedert
Giants vs Eagles TNF Fantasy Football Week 6 Sit 'Em Picks
DeVonta Smith has struggled to find consistency through five games and ranks as just the overall WR30 currently. He did set season highs with eight receptions on 10 targets for 114 yards last week, but he has also finished outside of the top 50 wide receivers three times this year. He has become a difficult player to trust in season long leagues and is a clear fade in DFS this week.
The Giants will be without Darius Slayton this week, but they will be getting back Tyrone Tracy Jr. It will be inetersting to see how they utilize Tracy with rookie Cam Skattebo having a productive year, making him a bench stash for now. Slayton's injury also opens the door for Beaux Collins and Jalin Hyatt to step into larger roles, but neither of them should be trusted in starting lineups.
Must Sits
- Tyrone Tracy Jr.
- Will Shipley
- Jalin Hyatt
- Jahan Dotson
- Beaux Collins
DFS Fades
- AJ Brown
- DeVonta Smith
