Week 7 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. Deebo Samuel, Rome Odunze, and more

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Oct 14, 2025 11:42 GMT
Week 7 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. Deebo Samuel, Rome Odunze, and more
Week 7 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. Deebo Samuel, Rome Odunze, and more.

Washington Commanders wideout Deebo Samuel and Chicago Bears star Rome Odunze are staring down the barrel of having huge performances in Week 7. Samuel is a key cog in offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's attack, and Odunze is starring in head coach Ben Johnson's offense that's on the rise.

Consistently starting wideouts in fantasy football who produce at a high level is a tall task, which is only hardened by injuries and bye weeks. However, we're here to help you construct your fantasy team, and we've ranked the best wideouts of Week 7.

Let's dive into Sportskeeda's rankings.

Week 7 Fantasy Football WR Ranking

Here is the ranking for this week:

  1. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  3. Deebo Samuel Sr.
  4. Ja'Marr Chase
  5. Justin Jefferson
  6. CeeDee Lamb
  7. Nico Collins
  8. Rome Odunze
  9. Drake London
  10. Brian Thomas Jr.
  11. Rashee Rice
  12. Davante Adams
  13. George Pickens
  14. Courtland Sutton
  15. DK Metcalf
  16. Xavier Worthy
  17. Chris Olave
  18. Tetairoa McMillan
  19. Quentin Johnston
  20. Stefon Diggs
  21. Jaylen Waddle
  22. Ladd McConkey
  23. A.J. Brown
  24. DeVonta Smith
  25. Michael Pittman Jr.
  26. Keenan Allen
  27. Jordan Addison
  28. Romeo Doubs
  29. DJ Moore
  30. Jakobi Meyers
A number of these stars are primed for big games in Week 7.

Week 7 Fantasy Football WR Picks

NFL: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Deebo Samuel @DAL

The Commanders' offense could find itself in a heavy shootout in Week 7, taking on a steaming Dallas Cowboys offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott.

Shootouts are always fertile grounds for big fantasy football numbers, and Deebo Samuel should thus see a strong outing versus the Cowboys' league-worst wideout defense.

Rome Odunze vs. NO

The Bears are picking up some serious momentum, coming off a statement win against the Washington Commanders in Week 6. Coach Ben Johnson's schemes are clicking as the offense seems to be coming together.

While Rome Odunze didn't see a boatload of touches against the Commanders, expect him to bounce back versus the 23rd-ranked wideout defense of the New Orleans Saints in Week 7.

Rashee Rice vs. LV

One of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes's favorite weapons is back. Rashee Rice is all set to see his first action of the season this week, when the Chiefs welcome division rival the Las Vegas Raiders.

The matchup is the perfect opportunity for Rice to find his footing, facing the 28th-ranked wideout defense of the Raiders.

Nicolaas Ackermann

Nicolaas Ackermann

I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda.

