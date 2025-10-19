  • home icon
Week 7 SNF 49ers vs. Falcons Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Bijan Robinson, Mac Jones, Christian McCaffrey

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 19, 2025 13:55 GMT
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn
Week 7 SNF 49ers vs. Falcons Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Bijan Robinson, Mac Jones, Christian McCaffrey (Credit: IMAGN)

The San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup will close out Sunday's slate of Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. They come from different situations, with the Niners losing to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Falcons upsetting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.

This game should have plenty of scoring opportunities for each team, and fantasy managers could take advantage of it if they pick the right players for this week's matchup.

49ers vs. Falcons Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em Picks

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

Raheem Morris exhorted his Atlanta Falcons to play better on both ends of the ball. The defense continues to play at a high level, while the offense woke up on Monday. Star running back Bijan Robinson put up a show against the AFC East franchise, carrying the ball 19 times for 170 yards and one touchdown. He has scored in the last two games, while catching 10 passes for 174 yards in that span.

Christian McCaffrey continues to look for his best version after an injury-riddled 2024 season. The running back found the end zone for the first time this season in Week 6 and he's eager to build on that.

Must Starts

  • Christian McCaffrey
  • Drake London
  • Kendrick Bourne
  • Ricky Pearsall
  • Bijan Robinson
  • DFS Picks
  • Darnell Mooney
  • Jauan Jennings
  • Eddy Pineiro

49ers vs. Falcons Fantasy Football Week 7 Sit 'Em Picks

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

While he's had a solid start to the season, Mac Jones struggled against the Buccaneers in Week 6, going 27 of 39 for 347 yards, but zero touchdowns against two interceptions.. He will clash with a more difficult defense Sunday night, which doesn't make him a good candidate to start. He is projected to score 11.4 fantasy points against the 49ers, a very low number for a quarterback.

Brian Robinson Jr. is another player fantasy managers would be better off fading this week. With Christian McCaffrey leading the Niners in both rushing and receiving yards, the former Washington Commanders running back hasn't had many opportunities to shine.

Must Sits

  • Mac Jones
  • Brian Robinson Jr.
  • Skyy Moore
  • Jake Tonges
  • Michael Penix Jr.
  • Kyle Pitts Sr.

DFS Fades

  • Tyler Allgeier
  • Demarcus Robinson
  • Luka Farrell
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

