Week 7 SNF 49ers vs. Falcons Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Bijan Robinson, Mac Jones, Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup will close out Sunday's slate of Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. They come from different situations, with the Niners losing to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Falcons upsetting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.
This game should have plenty of scoring opportunities for each team, and fantasy managers could take advantage of it if they pick the right players for this week's matchup.
49ers vs. Falcons Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em Picks
Raheem Morris exhorted his Atlanta Falcons to play better on both ends of the ball. The defense continues to play at a high level, while the offense woke up on Monday. Star running back Bijan Robinson put up a show against the AFC East franchise, carrying the ball 19 times for 170 yards and one touchdown. He has scored in the last two games, while catching 10 passes for 174 yards in that span.
Christian McCaffrey continues to look for his best version after an injury-riddled 2024 season. The running back found the end zone for the first time this season in Week 6 and he's eager to build on that.
Must Starts
- Christian McCaffrey
- Drake London
- Kendrick Bourne
- Ricky Pearsall
- Bijan Robinson
- DFS Picks
- Darnell Mooney
- Jauan Jennings
- Eddy Pineiro
49ers vs. Falcons Fantasy Football Week 7 Sit 'Em Picks
While he's had a solid start to the season, Mac Jones struggled against the Buccaneers in Week 6, going 27 of 39 for 347 yards, but zero touchdowns against two interceptions.. He will clash with a more difficult defense Sunday night, which doesn't make him a good candidate to start. He is projected to score 11.4 fantasy points against the 49ers, a very low number for a quarterback.
Brian Robinson Jr. is another player fantasy managers would be better off fading this week. With Christian McCaffrey leading the Niners in both rushing and receiving yards, the former Washington Commanders running back hasn't had many opportunities to shine.
Must Sits
- Mac Jones
- Brian Robinson Jr.
- Skyy Moore
- Jake Tonges
- Michael Penix Jr.
- Kyle Pitts Sr.
DFS Fades
- Tyler Allgeier
- Demarcus Robinson
- Luka Farrell
