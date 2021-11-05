NFL DFS picks: Teddy Bridgewater and other players who are sleepers for Week 9

Finding value in NFL DFS lineups is important in GPP and cash games when you need a unique lineup to compete. With so many options and different combinations of lineups, it’s difficult to pinpoint which players to target. We’re here to provide a sample of players that might be overlooked but provide value to your DFS lineup.

Week 9 of the NFL will have their share of potential sleepers (Odell Beckham, anyone? No? Right.). If you’re looking to buy up on certain stud players, you can round out your lineup with the following sleeper picks:

DFS Sleeper Picks for Week 9

#1 - Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Denver Broncos (DraftKings: $5,300 | FanDuel: $7,100)

The Dallas Cowboys/Denver Broncos game could end up being a shootout. The Vegas total is set at 49.5, which gives ample room for the Broncos to have potentially multiple scores. Bridgewater should be in a negative game script or find themselves trading scores with the high-powered Cowboys offense.

At this price, take Bridgewater as your DFS QB for Week 9, and pay up for the other skill positions.

#2 - Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins (DraftKings: $5,800 | FanDuel: $6,100)

Usually opportunities (i.e., volume) mean fantasy relevance. The Miami Dolphins do anything but usual so it’s no surprise that Gaskin has been a DFS disappointment. Despite this, he has a good matchup this week against the Houston Texans, and he gets a fair amount of work on passing downs.

Gaskins here is a cheap sleeper option on both DFS platforms.

Context Matters @dwainmcfarland You can't make this stuff up with the Miami Dolphins coaching staff.



With Malcolm Brown out, they gave Patrick Laird 33% of long-down-distance and 45% of the two-minute offense rather than expanding Myles Gaskin's role.



Salvon Ahmed's role remained limited to rushing (33%). You can't make this stuff up with the Miami Dolphins coaching staff.With Malcolm Brown out, they gave Patrick Laird 33% of long-down-distance and 45% of the two-minute offense rather than expanding Myles Gaskin's role.Salvon Ahmed's role remained limited to rushing (33%).

#3 - Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings: $5,300 | FanDuel: $6,000)

This game may get ugly in the Buffalo Bill’s favor as they look to stay atop the AFC playoff race. A potential blowout means a positive gamescript, and that will favor Zack Moss, who gets Buffalo’s goal line carries whenever QB Josh Allen doesn’t hog it himself.

If you’re looking for a cheap DFS sleep[er option at running back, Moss is a good target.

#4 - Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (DraftKings: $5,300 | FanDuel: $6,600)

Despite a large target share and robust air yards, Tee Higgins has not had a smash game this year. He might be due for one against the Cleveland Browns as the Cincinnati Bengals look to separate themselves in the AFC North. Rookie sensation Ja’Marr Chase grabbed all the spotlight (rightfully so), but as QB Joe Burrow continues to excel coming off that serious leg injury last season, expect Burrow and Higgins to hook up this week.

Tee Higgins might not have high DFS ownership percentages this week, which makes him a good sleeper prospect.

#5 - Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals (DraftKings: $5,300 | FanDuel: $5,500)

All tight ends are DFS sleepers unless your name is Travis Kelce or Darren Waller (even if their production has not been consistently elite this season). For this list, Ertz might not quite be a sleeper because he’s in TE2 territory. However, at his DFS price on both DK and FD, it’s cheap enough to be a value for your lineup.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins are banged up while WR A.J. Green retired early during that last drive against the Green Bay Packers last week (joking, he’s on the COVID-19 reserve list this week). With the top receiving options nursing injuries or out completely, look for also-nursing-an-injury Kyler Murray to run less and look more toward Zach Ertz’s way.

Edited by Piyush Bisht