NFL DFS picks: Lamar Jackson and other players who are overpriced for Week 9

DFS for Week 9 has plenty of mouth-watering matchups such as the Green Bay Packers vs the Kansas City Chiefs (even without quarterback Aaron Rodgers), the Los Angeles Chargers vs the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Tennessee Titans vs the Los Angeles Rams. Of course, there are other matchups that will be tougher, and some of these games include several players who are overpriced for their expected production.

The following DFS players may be too high a price to pay for their expected fantasy outcome:

#1 - Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens ($7,300 DraftKings | $8,300 FanDuel)

Lamar Jackson is an automatic QB1, but this season his production is boom or bust. He’s only smashed one game (Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts with 4 touchdown passes). The rushing TDs have not been there, and the Ravens are passing more. This takes away more of his rushing opportunities; although he has 4 out of 7 games of 10+ carries. Expect the Ravens quarterback to do just enough to win but not score enough to warrant his high price on both DFS platforms.

#2 - Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals ($7,100 DraftKings | $7,400 FanDuel)

The Joe Mixon story is all volume but with bad efficiency. This week, the Cincinnati Bengals will have a tough matchup with their Ohio co-tenants, the Cleveland Browns. So while Mixon will rack up the carries, the yards and touchdowns will be lacking, which makes his high price point on DK and FD undesirable. For DFS purposes, fantasy managers have better, cheaper options (RBs Josh Jacobs, Nick Chubb, etc.)

#3 - Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys ($7,000 DraftKings | $8,200 FanDuel)

After some high volume games, Ezekiel Elliott’s workload has trended downward the last couple of weeks. As the Cowboys continue to win and keep their eye on the division title, a first-round bye, and possibly the top seed in the NFC, look for Dallas to limit exposing Elliott to injury. With RB Tony Pollard a capable backup and being extra cautious with QB Dak Prescott, the Cowboys will not be as aggressive with workloads the rest of the season. Against the Denver Broncos, do not expect Ezekiel Elliott to meet or exceed his current price on DFS platforms.

#4 - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals ($7,600 DraftKings | $7,900 FanDuel)

The rookie wide receiver sensation has been a touchdown machine and yardage machine on low-ish target volume. Quite simply, he’s very efficient. With his DFS price increases to match his receiving threat, Chase is still a boom-or-bust prospect in his rookie season. Against the Cleveland Browns this week, Ja’Marr Chase will get his opportunity, but for fantasy purposes may not meet the high price on both DFS platforms.

#5 - DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals ($7,000 DraftKings | $7,200 FanDuel)

DeAndre Hopkins is nursing a hamstring injury, and those are always tough to get to 100% in season. With the Arizona Cardinals rolling along at 7-1, look for them to continue to spread the ball around and not give high usage to Hopkins in the passing game, especially with a hamstring injury. Even though A.J. Green is on the COVID-19 reserve list and could miss this week’s game, DeAndre Hopkins is a risky play at this high of a price for DFS. Fantasy managers could pivot to cheaper options like Brandin Cooks or Keenan Allen.

