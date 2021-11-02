NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most rushing yards heading into Week 9?

A dominant rushing game can often lead teams to wins in the NFL. It's not just about the rushing yards but the control of the game that comes with it. Having a workhorse running back that can perform consistently is extremely valuable. Here are the top five rushing yards leaders heading into Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.

PFF @PFF Rushing yard leaders this season:



🥇 Derrick Henry - 937

🥈 Derrick Henry after contact - 728

🥉 Jonathan Taylor - 649 Rushing yard leaders this season:🥇 Derrick Henry - 937 🥈 Derrick Henry after contact - 728🥉 Jonathan Taylor - 649 https://t.co/eziK3m2vrF

Rushing yards leaders

#5 - Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys - 571 rushing yards

Ezekiel Elliot is just one yard behind fourth place in rushing yards, but has played one less game. The Cowboys have already had their bye week while the Bengals have not. Elliot revived his career in 2021 after a rough go in 2020 and is once again one of the top running backs in the NFL. Tony Pollard's presence has allowed the Cowboys to keep Zeke fresher.

#4 - Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals - 572 rushing yards

Joe Mixon is being used heavily in the Bengals' offensive scheme this season. In addition to being fourth in rushing yards, he also has the second most carries in the NFL heading into Week 9. He is on pace to set new career highs in almost every rushing category.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Henno van Deventer