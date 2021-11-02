×
NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most rushing yards heading into Week 9?

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry
Adam Hulse
ANALYST
Modified Nov 02, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Listicle

A dominant rushing game can often lead teams to wins in the NFL. It's not just about the rushing yards but the control of the game that comes with it. Having a workhorse running back that can perform consistently is extremely valuable. Here are the top five rushing yards leaders heading into Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.

Rushing yard leaders this season:🥇 Derrick Henry - 937 🥈 Derrick Henry after contact - 728🥉 Jonathan Taylor - 649

Rushing yards leaders

#5 - Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys - 571 rushing yards

Ezekiel Elliot is just one yard behind fourth place in rushing yards, but has played one less game. The Cowboys have already had their bye week while the Bengals have not. Elliot revived his career in 2021 after a rough go in 2020 and is once again one of the top running backs in the NFL. Tony Pollard's presence has allowed the Cowboys to keep Zeke fresher.

Ezekiel Elliot is thriving behind the run-block schemes of OC Kellen Moore and the #DallasCowboys physical O-line. Here, @GregCosell illustrates how Zeke assesses the run-gaps for defenders and makes the cutback to get to the 2nd level.#Skol | #NFL | @MattBowen41 https://t.co/8nKSIRXu5r

#4 - Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals - 572 rushing yards

Joe Mixon is being used heavily in the Bengals' offensive scheme this season. In addition to being fourth in rushing yards, he also has the second most carries in the NFL heading into Week 9. He is on pace to set new career highs in almost every rushing category.

Edited by Henno van Deventer
