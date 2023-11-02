Week 9 TNF Steelers vs Titans injury report: Latest updates on Ryan Tannehill, Kenny Pickett and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans will kick off Week 9 of the NFL season on Thursday, with a primetime game between two teams still trying to find their way into the 2023 season, even though the Steelers have a positive record.

This game might see both teams playing with backup quarterbacks, which isn't the greatest thing in the world for the NFL in a prime-time game. Let's check out the injury report for this game.

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

The most important player to be listed on the injury report is quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was estimated as a full participant on Wednesday's walkthrough but it's questionable to play on Thursday. He suffered a rib injury in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and had to leave the game.

Other players whose game status is still unclear are CB Damontae Kazee, who suffered a hand injury, CB Levi Wallace, with a foot injury, and RB Anthony McFarland Jr., with a knee injury. DB Minkah Fitzpatrick is out with a hamstring injury.

Good news are coming from iDL Cam Heyward Jr., who seems to have recovered from his groin injury and was estimated as a full participant. He should play against the Titans.

Pickett is considered a game-time decision by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, so it's all estimations until the game.

Tennessee Titans injury report

Four players are already deemed out for this game, but none are more important than quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has an ankle problem and also missed Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Rookie quarterback Will Levis made his first NFL start, throwing for four touchdowns and no interceptions.

The other players who are certain to miss the game are S Mike Brown with an ankle injury, T Chris Hubbard with a concussion and CB Roger McCreary with a hamstring injury.

WR DeAndre Hopkins, who shone against the Falcons with three touchdown receptions, is questionable to play with a toe injury. During Wednesday's estimated practice, he was listed as a DNP. CB Sean Murphy-Bunting seems to have recovered from his thumb injury, with no designation prior to the contest.