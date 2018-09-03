West Virginia High School Football Schedule for Week 3

photo credits: WVSSAC

Parkersburg South (1-1) at Athens(OH.)

Philip Barbour (0-2) at Buckhannon-Upshur (1-1)

(Class AAA Game of the Week) - Spring Valley (2-0) at Cabell Midland (2-0)

Hurricane (1-1) at Capital (2-0)

Morgantown (1-1) at Fort Hill(MD.)

St. Albans (1-1) at Greenbrier East (1-1)

George Washington (1-1) at Huntington (2-0)

Musselman (2-0) at Jefferson (0-2)

Preston (1-1) at John Marshall (2-0)

South Charleston (0-2) at Johnson Cent(KY.)

Eastern(D.C.) at Martinsburg (2-0)

Hedgesville (1-1) at Mountain Ridge(MD)

Riverside (0-2) at Ripley (1-1)

Hampshire (0-2) at Spring Mills (1-1)

Brooke (0-1) at University (1-1)

Millbrook(VA.) at Washington (0-2)

Parkersburg (0-2) at Woodrow Wilson (2-0)

East Fairmont (0-2) at Bridgeport (2-0)

Oak Glen (0-2) at Buckeye Local(OH.)

Lewis County (0-2) at Elkins (2-0)

Berkeley Springs (0-2) at Francis Scott Key(MD.)

Smithsburg(MD.) at Frankfort (2-0)

Robert C. Byrd (1-1) at Keyser (1-0)

Lincoln (1-1) at Liberty(Harrison) (1-1)

Westside (1-1) at Man (0-2)

Logan (1-1) at Mingo Central (1-1)

Herbert Hoover (1-1) at Nitro (0-2)

Fairmont Senior (2-0) at North Marion (1-1)

Independence (0-2) at Oak Hill (2-0)

(Class AA Game of the Week) - Grafton (2-0) at Petersburg (2-0)

Liberty(Raleigh) (0-2) at PikeView (2-0)

Buffalo (0-2) at Poca (2-0)

Warren Local(OH) at Point Pleasant (2-0)

St. Marys (0-1) at Roane County (0-2)

Sissonville (2-0) at Scott (1-1)

River View (0-2) at Tazewell(VA.)

James Monroe (0-1) at Weir (2-0)

Chapmanville (0-2) at Winfield (1-1)

Nicholas County (2-0) at Wyoming East (1-1)

Notre Dame (1-1) at Bridgeport(OH.)

Doddridge County (2-0) at Calhoun County (1-1)

Valley(Wetzel) (0-1) at Cameron (2-0)

Greenbrier West (1-1) at Covington(VA.)

Wirt County (0-2) at Gilmer County (1-1)

Beallsville(OH.) at Hundred (0-2)

Vincentian Academy(PA.) at Madonna (1-1)

Hannan (0-2) at Manchester(OH.)

Williamstown (1-1) at Marietta(OH.)

Midland Trail (2-0) at Meadow Bridge (1-1)

Southern Garrett(MD.) at Moorefield (0-2)

Montcalm (0-1) at Narrows(VA.)

Tucker County (2-0) at Northern Garrett(MD.)

Van (1-0) at Paden City (0-2)

South Harrison (0-2) at Parkersburg Catholic (2-0)

Pocahontas County (1-1) at Pendleton County (1-1)

(Class A Game of the Week) Fayetteville (2-0) at Richwood (2-0)

Frontier(OH.) at Ritchie County (1-1)

Magnolia (1-1) at Shadyside(OH.)

Mount View (2-0) at Sheldon Clark(KY.)

Valley(Fayette) (0-2) at Sherman (1-1)

Shady Spring (1-1) at Summers County (0-1)

Lincoln County (1-1) at Tolsia (1-1)

Webster County (0-2) at Tygarts Valley (1-1)

Racine Southern(OH.) at Wahama (0-2)

East Hardy (0-2) at Wheeling Central (2-0)