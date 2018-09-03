West Virginia High School Football Schedule for Week 3
Parkersburg South (1-1) at Athens(OH.)
Philip Barbour (0-2) at Buckhannon-Upshur (1-1)
(Class AAA Game of the Week) - Spring Valley (2-0) at Cabell Midland (2-0)
Hurricane (1-1) at Capital (2-0)
Morgantown (1-1) at Fort Hill(MD.)
St. Albans (1-1) at Greenbrier East (1-1)
George Washington (1-1) at Huntington (2-0)
Musselman (2-0) at Jefferson (0-2)
Preston (1-1) at John Marshall (2-0)
South Charleston (0-2) at Johnson Cent(KY.)
Eastern(D.C.) at Martinsburg (2-0)
Hedgesville (1-1) at Mountain Ridge(MD)
Riverside (0-2) at Ripley (1-1)
Hampshire (0-2) at Spring Mills (1-1)
Brooke (0-1) at University (1-1)
Millbrook(VA.) at Washington (0-2)
Parkersburg (0-2) at Woodrow Wilson (2-0)
East Fairmont (0-2) at Bridgeport (2-0)
Oak Glen (0-2) at Buckeye Local(OH.)
Lewis County (0-2) at Elkins (2-0)
Berkeley Springs (0-2) at Francis Scott Key(MD.)
Smithsburg(MD.) at Frankfort (2-0)
Robert C. Byrd (1-1) at Keyser (1-0)
Lincoln (1-1) at Liberty(Harrison) (1-1)
Westside (1-1) at Man (0-2)
Logan (1-1) at Mingo Central (1-1)
Herbert Hoover (1-1) at Nitro (0-2)
Fairmont Senior (2-0) at North Marion (1-1)
Independence (0-2) at Oak Hill (2-0)
(Class AA Game of the Week) - Grafton (2-0) at Petersburg (2-0)
Liberty(Raleigh) (0-2) at PikeView (2-0)
Buffalo (0-2) at Poca (2-0)
Warren Local(OH) at Point Pleasant (2-0)
St. Marys (0-1) at Roane County (0-2)
Sissonville (2-0) at Scott (1-1)
River View (0-2) at Tazewell(VA.)
James Monroe (0-1) at Weir (2-0)
Chapmanville (0-2) at Winfield (1-1)
Nicholas County (2-0) at Wyoming East (1-1)
Notre Dame (1-1) at Bridgeport(OH.)
Doddridge County (2-0) at Calhoun County (1-1)
Valley(Wetzel) (0-1) at Cameron (2-0)
Greenbrier West (1-1) at Covington(VA.)
Wirt County (0-2) at Gilmer County (1-1)
Beallsville(OH.) at Hundred (0-2)
Vincentian Academy(PA.) at Madonna (1-1)
Hannan (0-2) at Manchester(OH.)
Williamstown (1-1) at Marietta(OH.)
Midland Trail (2-0) at Meadow Bridge (1-1)
Southern Garrett(MD.) at Moorefield (0-2)
Montcalm (0-1) at Narrows(VA.)
Tucker County (2-0) at Northern Garrett(MD.)
Van (1-0) at Paden City (0-2)
South Harrison (0-2) at Parkersburg Catholic (2-0)
Pocahontas County (1-1) at Pendleton County (1-1)
(Class A Game of the Week) Fayetteville (2-0) at Richwood (2-0)
Frontier(OH.) at Ritchie County (1-1)
Magnolia (1-1) at Shadyside(OH.)
Mount View (2-0) at Sheldon Clark(KY.)
Valley(Fayette) (0-2) at Sherman (1-1)
Shady Spring (1-1) at Summers County (0-1)
Lincoln County (1-1) at Tolsia (1-1)
Webster County (0-2) at Tygarts Valley (1-1)
Racine Southern(OH.) at Wahama (0-2)
East Hardy (0-2) at Wheeling Central (2-0)