West Virginia High School Football-Week 2, Class AA Rankings

wvsportscast
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
180   //    03 Sep 2018, 09:13 IST

photo credits: WVSSAC
photo credits: WVSSAC

1.) Bluefield Beavers (2-0) Rank last week: 1

2.) Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (2-0) Rank last week: 2

3.) Point Pleasant Big Blacks (2-0) Rank last week: 3

4.) Bridgeport Indians (2-0) Rank last week: 4

5.) Weir Red Riders (2-0) Rank last week: 5

6.) Mingo Central Miners (1-1) Rank last week: 7

7.) Keyser Golden Tornado (1-0) Rank last week: 9

8.) Elkins Tigers (2-0) Rank last week: 10

9.) Liberty(Harrison) Mountaineers (1-1) Rank last week: 6

10.) Sissonville Indians (2-0) Rank last week: NR

dropped out: Wayne

Outside looking in Winfield, Wayne, Robert C. Byrd, Poca, Frankfort, and Oak Hill.

In week 2 we seen Bridgeport defeated Liberty (Harrison) 28-14. Liberty managed to stay in our top 10 coming in at 9 this week by competing with a class AA power team such as Bridgeport. Mingo Central defeated Wayne 29-24 in a close one and a game that was our class AA game of the week. Bluefield defeated Princeton 48-0. Fairmont Senior defeated Lewis County 53-7. Point Pleasant defeated South Harrison 58-7. Bridgeport defeated Liberty(Harrison 28-14. Weir defeated Anacostia(D.C.) 71-20. Keyser defeated Berkeley Springs 47-0. Elkins defeated Philip Barbour 40-22. Sissonville defeated Logan 48-30. Poca, Frankfort, and Oak Hill are teams that are undefeated on the outside looking to climb are looking to keep their winning ways in week 3. Week 2 is in the books, and now high school football teams in the mountain state prepare for week 3! We will also, publish our class A rankings. We look to also, publish stat leaders for each position and publish high school football games of week 3 in schedule form along with games of the week in each class and an overall game of the week with all classes combined. We will have a player of the week from each class and overall game of the week.

wvsportscast
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
West Virginia Prep Sports, college, and professional sports.
West Virginia High School Football Schedule for Week 3
