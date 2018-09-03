West Virginia High School Football-Week 2, Class AA Rankings

wvsportscast FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 180 // 03 Sep 2018, 09:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

photo credits: WVSSAC

1.) Bluefield Beavers (2-0) Rank last week: 1

2.) Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (2-0) Rank last week: 2

3.) Point Pleasant Big Blacks (2-0) Rank last week: 3

4.) Bridgeport Indians (2-0) Rank last week: 4

5.) Weir Red Riders (2-0) Rank last week: 5

6.) Mingo Central Miners (1-1) Rank last week: 7

7.) Keyser Golden Tornado (1-0) Rank last week: 9

8.) Elkins Tigers (2-0) Rank last week: 10

9.) Liberty(Harrison) Mountaineers (1-1) Rank last week: 6

10.) Sissonville Indians (2-0) Rank last week: NR

dropped out: Wayne

Outside looking in Winfield, Wayne, Robert C. Byrd, Poca, Frankfort, and Oak Hill.

In week 2 we seen Bridgeport defeated Liberty (Harrison) 28-14. Liberty managed to stay in our top 10 coming in at 9 this week by competing with a class AA power team such as Bridgeport. Mingo Central defeated Wayne 29-24 in a close one and a game that was our class AA game of the week. Bluefield defeated Princeton 48-0. Fairmont Senior defeated Lewis County 53-7. Point Pleasant defeated South Harrison 58-7. Bridgeport defeated Liberty(Harrison 28-14. Weir defeated Anacostia(D.C.) 71-20. Keyser defeated Berkeley Springs 47-0. Elkins defeated Philip Barbour 40-22. Sissonville defeated Logan 48-30. Poca, Frankfort, and Oak Hill are teams that are undefeated on the outside looking to climb are looking to keep their winning ways in week 3. Week 2 is in the books, and now high school football teams in the mountain state prepare for week 3! We will also, publish our class A rankings. We look to also, publish stat leaders for each position and publish high school football games of week 3 in schedule form along with games of the week in each class and an overall game of the week with all classes combined. We will have a player of the week from each class and overall game of the week.