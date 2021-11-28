WFT to build memorial for Sean Taylor

Former safety Sean Taylor played for the Washington Football Team from 2004 until the time of his death in 2007. During his brief NFL tenure, he was able to redefine the position as someone with the size of an imposing safety and the coverage skills and speed of an elite cornerback.

Taylor was recently honored by the WFT by retiring his number 21 jersey. The team now plans to further honor him and his legacy by constructing a memorial.

Sean Taylor to receive memorial from the Washington Football Team

The team is setting in motion the Sean Taylor Memorial Project on April 1, 2022. The significance of this date is that April 1st is Taylor’s birthday and would have been 39 years old next year.

The team released a statement about the memorial, stating:

"Like the heart he showed on the field each and every day, Sean Taylor left a large and enduring imprint on our franchise”

Sean Taylor’s College & NFL Career

Taylor played his college ball at the University of Miami (FL), also referred to as “The U”. In his two years (25 games) at Coral Gables, he had 14 interceptions and returned three of them for touchdowns.

He was the Big East Defensive Player of the Year and was a Consensus All-American in his junior year back in 2003. Taylor led the Big East in 2003 and the nation with 10 interceptions.

Washington selected the Miami (FL) free safety with the fifth overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, making him one of the highest-drafted safeties in history.

Taylor played in 15 games, starting 13 of them, in his rookie year with four interceptions, two forced fumbles and 15 passes defended. Over the final two years (25 games) in the league, he was a Pro Bowler who had six interceptions, four forced fumbles and 16 passes defended.

However, his final game was against the Philadelphia Eagles due to the events of November 27, 2007.

Sean Taylor’s Death

Taylor was shot in the leg during a burglary-gone-wrong at his Palmetto Bay home and later passed away at Jackson Memorial Hospital after losing a great deal of blood due to a severed femoral artery. Five people were charged in direct relation to the crime, but it was 17-year-old Eric Rivera who admitted to police of his involvement.

In January of 2014, Rivera was sentenced to 57.5 years in prison for the death of the former safety after being found guilty of second-degree murder and armed burglary.

