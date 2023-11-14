What is A.J. Epenesa’s ethnicity? Exploring Bills DE’s background

With the Buffalo Bills, A.J. Epenesa is quickly rising to prominence as one of the NFL's most dominant pass rushers. However, the former Iowa standout defensive end has always maintained a humble demeanor.

Epenesa has always been identified as a big Samoan boy who grew up in the Midwest, and Pacific Islanders are well known for their love for family and spreading it to others. Samoan American by birth, his father Eppy moved to Edwardsville, Illinois, in the early 1990s to pursue a football career.

Eppy traveled from American Samoa to play football at Iowa Wesleyan, where he connected with Epenesa's mother, Stephanie, a volleyball player at the time. Subsequently, Eppy joined the Iowa squad, using student loans to cover school costs before being awarded a scholarship.

According to BillsWire, Eppy once remarked, "In Samoa, football is a real deal. It matches baseball prominence in the Dominican Republic. It's quite serious stuff.”

When Epenesa was a child, his father always made him and his two elder siblings work more than their agemates. They used to climb hills in a nearby park, flip tires and do ladder exercises behind their house throughout the summer.

"How not fun would it be for my kids to have to train alone? That's why I started doing this," Eppy said, according to Billswire. "These guys are prepared by the time they meet the coaches. They are flying and dashing all over the place."

A.J. Epenesa has benefited from this value ever since he played football for the Edwardsville Tigers in high school. He was a three-time All-American and competed in the Polynesian Bowl.

Epenesa recorded 101 tackles, 36.0 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, eight pass deflections, one fumble recovery and a score during his time as a student at Iowa. The Buffalo Bills selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

A.J. Epenesa's contract breakdown

In the 2020 NFL draft, A.J. Epenesa was chosen in the second round by the Buffalo Bills. He and the organization agreed to a $5.8 million, four-year contract.

According to Spotrac, the agreement includes a $1.8 million signing bonus, $2.7 million in guaranteed funds and an average yearly salary of $1.4 million. The former Iowa pass rusher's rookie deal expires this season, and he will make $1.4 million in basic pay.

Head coach of the Buffalo Bills, Sean McDermott, has commended A.J. Epenesa's approach, adding that this year, he has shown a different mentality from previous years.

"He's developing and expanding quite a bit. I believe he is having fun while playing football," McDermott remarked. "We have faith and confidence in him.”