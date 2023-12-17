What does Aaron Rodgers' return mean for Zach Wilson? Exploring Jets QB's future amid 4x MVP's anticipated comeback

Zach Wilson has helmed the New York Jets offense ever since Aaron Rodgers went down injured on the opening day of the season against the Buffalo Bills. His poor form has led to him being substituted for Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian during the season but he has reclaimed his mantle as the starter since. But that run now looks to be coming to an end as the four-time MVP and future Hall-of-Fame quarterback is set to be activated.

When Aaron Rodgers went out of the game on the opening drive of this season with an Achilles injury, it was thought that his season was over. But he has made a miraculous recovery and already returned to practice. The Jets have until Wednesday to decide if he can be removed from the injured reserve.

It is possible he will be medically cleared but Zach Wilson still has a role to play to make that happen. The Jets are currently 5-8 and need a win against the Miami Dolphins today to keep their playoffs hope alive. Should they lose and any of the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans or Buffalo Bills were to win, New York would be out of postseason contention.

In such a scenario, Zach Wilson will likely remain starter for the rest of the season with the hope that he will be the backup for the next season as well and get to learn from Aaron Rodgers. If their playoff hopes are still alive for next week in the game against the Washington Commanders, the four-time MVP will be in contention to start. But given the nature of his injury, it is more likely that he will be on the 53-man roster and still sit behind Zach Wilson during the game.

Zach Wilson's long-term future may not depend on Aaron Rodgers' return

While it looks clear that Zach Wilson will remain involved this season, primarily as the starter, irrespective of whatever happens this season, Aaron Rodgers' return will do two things. It will show the Jets that the 40-year quarterback still has the juice to compete at the highest level. And it will free them to trade their current starter.

The plan this season was to let Zach Wilson sit behind Aaron Rodgers and learn the system so that when the future Hall-of-Famer would retire in some years, he could take over. But he was thrust into the action and he has not played well enough. He has showed flashes of brilliance, including in a game they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs when he outperformed Patrick Mahomes, but he has been inconsistent.

It will be for Robert Saleh and Nathaniel Hackett to decide whether they think he can become consistent sitting behind Aaron Rodgers in the future for a couple of years. But his benching midseason showed that the coaches are not too keen on him. They might want to bring in a different backup quarterback and signing the likes of Trevor Siemian and Brett Rypien seems to indicate that.

If he is indeed traded, Zach Wilson will not have many suitors and certainly not anyone who is willing to exchange a top pick for a player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. He has not impressed enough in his NFL career. But he could follow the career path of someone like Sam Darnold, the man he replaced as the next big hope for the Jets. He could end as a backup to a quarterback where the coaches bring out the best of those who play in that position.

Someone like Sean McVay at the Los Angeles Rams might be a good fit or if the Lions offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, goes to the Los Angeles Chargers, he could sit behind Justin Herbert. So, while it is extremely likely he wil be the starter for New York this regular season even when Aaron Rodgers returns to the squad, it is equally possible that this is his last season playing for the franchise that drafted him.