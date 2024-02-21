What did Alvin Kamara score on the Wonderlic test? Saints' WR's pre-draft numbers explored

The New Orleans Saints drafted Alvin Kamara in round three of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Tennessee alum joined the franchise after a decent collegiate career with three programs. He has since become one of the best running backs in the league, racking up Pro Bowls and All-Pro nods.

According to the Wonderlic Test Practice website, Kamara took a Wonderlic Test as part of the NFL's Draft Combine format that year. He scored 24 in the test, which was one of the highest scores among all running backs in 2017.

Pitting Alvin Kamara’s Wonderlic score against Ezekiel Elliott

The Wonderlic Test was a notable part of the NFL's pre-draft process, and the most significant stars took it at the NFL Combine.

Another star running back to partake in the Wonderlic Test is former Dallas Cowboys great Ezekiel Elliott. Elliot took the test in preparation for the 2016 Draft. He scored 32 on the test, the third-highest among running backs in Wonderlic Test history.

Elliot has since gone on to achieve personal success with the Dallas Cowboys. The Ohio State Buckeyes alum earned two All-Pro nods, three Pro Bowl selections, and two NFL rushing yards leader awards in his time at Dallas. He's regarded as one of the best players in modern Cowboys' history.

As for Alvin Kamara, the Tennessee alum has done alright himself. Kamara was named a Pro Bowler in his first five seasons. Within that timeframe, he earned two second-team All-Pro nods and became the second player in league history to record six rushing TDs in a single game. He remains vital to the New Orleans offense heading into the 2024-25 season.

Top ten recorded Wonderlic Test results for running backs

The Wonderlic Test was a staple in the NFL Draft process until 2023; here's a list of the top ten scoring running backs in the test's illustrious history:

Zach Zenner - 35 Dare Ogunbowale - 35 Ezekiel Elliott - 32 Danny Woodhead - 29 Charles Scott - 26 Giovani Bernard - 25 Anthony Dixon - 25 Arian Foster – 25 Jerick Mckinnon - 24 Alvin Kamara - 24